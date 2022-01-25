Cotton swabs, stop using them immediately: they are really dangerous

Cotton swabs are small disposable cotton swabs that in addition to polluting the environment, can be dangerous for the ears.

Using these cotton buds to clean the ears could affect the rupture of the eardrum.

The dangers of cotton buds

They are widely used for ear cleaning, yet these harmless-looking little sticks they can be very harmful to ear health.

The danger of cleaning the ears with a cotton swab comes from the possibility of the swab go too deep into your ear. Furthermore, these are unsuitable hygienic tools, which do not solve the problem they are supposed to solve. In fact, if the intent is to eliminate the earwax, the cotton swabs tend to push the earwax deep into the ear, creating earwax plugs.

These plugs could eventually reduce hearing ability, creating infections and injury to the eardrum. Actually earwax is essential for the protection of the ear, its presence inside the ear guarantees its hygiene, as it prevents the entry of germs and bacteria.

Ear protection: Earwax

On the other hand, the ear is a 1.5 cm long duct, with a temperature of about 37 ° C, and a degree of humidity. Earwax is a protective and antiseptic film for the ear, able to absorb moisture from the ear.

Basically the earwax is there to keep the ear canal healthy, the earwax is actually una natural and sterile secretion. When we remove the earwax, we make the body produce more, thus increasing its secretion.

If the glands producing earwax were to become exhausted due to an excess of production, this could give rise to eczema.

The risk of rupture of the eardrum, known as perforation of the tympanic membrane, is a tear in the eardrum che separates the outer ear from the inner ear. This alone should be enough for the cotton swabs not to be used improperly and wildly.