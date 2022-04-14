Cougars vs. Seattle Sounders; defined the Final of the Concachampions 2022; Who is favorite?

the end of the CONCACAF Champions League is already defined and UNAM Cougars They already know the rival they will have to face in the round trip series where the new champion of the area will be known.

The Seattle Sounders made the predictions valid and managed to beat NY City in the second leg of the second Semifinal, so the Second Leg Final will be played at Lumen Field, while the First Leg will be played at the UNAM University Olympic Stadium .

The finals will be played between April 26 and 28 in Mexico City and May 5 in Seattle or New York.

Who comes out as favourite?

Pumas comes out as a favorite given the record they have against MLS clubs, as the Universitarios have come out ‘draws’ in 10 games, with 4 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses, so getting an advantage in Mexico City will be key to achieve the goal and lift his fourth continental title (1980, 1982 and 1989).

For its part, the Seattle Sounders have a balance of 7 wins, 3 draws and 9 losses against Liga MX teams, so against Pumas they seek to improve this record and break the hegemony of Mexican Soccer in this competition.