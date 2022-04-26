Cougars vs. Seattle with tickets sold out for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League

The full is guaranteed next Wednesday at the University Olympic, because Pumas reported that all tickets for the first leg of the Concacaf final against Seattle were sold

The ticketing for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League, between Cougars Y Seattle Sounderswas sold out, reported this Monday the official account of the felines.

The Cougars will face the Sounders in the first match of the series, a reciprocal visit, at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

Said comparison will take place on Wednesday, April 27 at 9:30 p.m., Central Mexico time.

The auriazul fans responded to the importance of the match and turned to the CU box office, since they have not seen their team in an international final since 2005.

The Cougars qualified for the final of the Concacaf Champions League by drawing goalless with Cruz Azul on April 12.

Those from Pedregal had reached the second match against the cement workers with an advantage, after beating them in the first leg 2-1.

The Cougars will face the second and decisive match against Seattle Sounderson Wednesday, May 4 at the same time, on US soil.

Andrés Lillini’s team reaches the final with two consecutive defeats in Liga MX, against Chivas and Atlético de San Luis, which complicated their situation to access the final phase of Clausura 2022.

With 19 points and in position 12, the last one that gives access to playoffs, the Cougars They will close the regular phase of the tournament receiving Pachuca, leader of the tournament.

The next 12 days of Cougars will define much of their summer, first with the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Finalto face the Tuzos on Sunday in CU and with a win secure their place in the final phase, otherwise, a tie or defeat opens the opportunity for teams like Mazatlán, Santos, Toluca and Tijuana to sneak into reclassification.