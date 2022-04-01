Could a contagious vaccine be created?

Imagine a vaccine that spreads from one person to another, or from one specimen to another in the case of animals, just like the virus it wants to fight: it’s a possibility that has been talked about for some time, but the idea has been revitalized. from the covid pandemic. In theory, “sow” a contagious vaccine for example in wild animal populations suspected of being reservoirs of viruses dangerous for humans, could even create herd immunity already in those species, and prevent any spillover viral in the bud. However, it is a controversial idea and not without risks: let’s see why.

Too late. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60% of all infectious diseases and 75% of emerging ones are of zoonotic origin: it means that it originates in animals and, in addition, it is not possible to predict when it will be. transmitted to man. But when it happens, the interventions put in place are all of a type reactive. That is to say an expensive patch on an emergency situation, but viral spread is often out of control, as we have seen for the current covid pandemic.

What’s boiling in the pot. Advances in gene editing and a better understanding of how viruses spread have accelerated the hypothesis, already advanced in the 1980s, of creating attenuated, genetically modified viruses capable of spreading among animals and soliciting immunity to infection rather than the disease itself. Preventing infections directly in animals would reduce the likelihood of their viruses reaching humans. Infectious vaccines are currently being studied against Ebola, bovine tuberculosis and Lassa fever, a viral haemorrhagic disease that originates in rats and is responsible for approximately 300,000 human infections in West Africa each year. But vaccines of this type could stop other zoonotic diseases in the bud, such as plague (transmitted by the bite of rat-infected fleas), West Nile fever (present in wild birds and spread by mosquitoes), Lyme disease (transmitted by ticks), rabies (usually transmitted by bats).

Great potential. In a study, later published in PNAS, a group of researchers at the University of Idaho used mathematical models and data on previous studies to investigate the usefulness of transmissible vaccines in eliminating pathogens in animal populations before they can jump species occur. Vaccines that use viruses of the same family as herpes as vectors, such as those currently being studied against many human pathogens, could be able to quickly control the spread of diseases directly in animal reserves, the article reads.

As a thematic article on the National Geographic website explains, the contagious vaccines currently being studied for animals use the cytomegalovirus (CMV), a virus belonging to the family of Herpesvirus, which once contracted remains in the body for life, induces a strong immune response and almost never a serious disease. Furthermore, these viruses differ from species to species, and using them as vectors reduces the risk of the vaccine being passed to an animal species that should not be vaccinated.

Administered directly to animals via injections, vaccines against Ebola and bovine tuberculosis using this type of vector are highly effective. But large-scale prevention is not possible by vaccinating animals one by one. Theoretically, according to the study on PNAS, a transmissible vaccine against Lassa fever would reduce infections in rodent populations by 95% within one year. Up to now, however, only laboratory experiments have been carried out, which do not test the efficacy of these vaccines in the field or the safety of their eventual release.

The risks. Viruses are genetically unstable organisms and subject to frequent mutations. A self-spreading vaccine could evolve the ability to jump to other species, including humans, with even more damaging consequences than the disease it was intended to eradicate. Furthermore, completely freeing animals from the viruses that haunt them means eliminating a natural means of containing their populations: for example, the rodents that spread the Lassa virus are invasive animals that destroy crops and contaminate foodstuffs. Without the virus to keep them at bay, they could greatly increase in numbers. And since viruses and bacteria live in highly competitive ecosystems, eliminating an actor from these invisible races could favor the advance of other more dangerous pathogens.

Not for the man. A contagious vaccine would not respect borders, and common policies and consensus would be needed before it could be released in the wild. Not a secondary fact, it would never be applicable to man directly: if we failed to reach universal consensus with anti-covid, free, effective, life-saving and … volunteersa fortiori it would not be possible to obtain a global agreement and without exception to a vaccine that reaches us willy-nilly.

The case of polio. Infectious viral-based vaccines, left free to spread without human control, would ultimately involve all the risks inherent in viral evolution. The main one is the loss of effectiveness, with a vaccine that evolves to become less and less similar to the virus it wants to fight and therefore less and less effective. The other, much more remote, is that of reintroduction of the virus that you want to fight in a population, as has happened in rare cases with the oral polio vaccine (OPV), based on attenuated poliovirus. This vaccine carries a weakened virus that replicates in the gut of the infants it is given, causes life-long immune protection against polio, and then is excreted in the faeces. In this way it can spread in the environment bringing, in areas without adequate sanitation, an indirect and “passive” protection even to individuals who have not taken it directly. But in places where OPV encounters a largely unimmunized population, the virus unimpeded by antibodies can survive for a long time in the environment and mutate, eventually returning to a form that can infect and cause neurological paralysis. These are very rare cases – the WHO has recorded less than 760 cases of vaccine-derived polio since the 2000s, after administering 10 billion doses to 3 billion children worldwide – but which, when thinking about a contagious vaccine, must still be considered. .