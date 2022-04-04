Could a new variant of COVID-19 take us back to the beginning of the pandemic?

What are the main ideas about what could be expected in the coming months with the virus and, therefore, the pandemic (REUTERS)

Many wonder what the future of the coronavirus pandemic will be. Could there be a variant that takes us back to what we live in 2020? That is the big question that scientists try to answer.

The virus is unpredictable and it has shown it in these years of pandemic. What worries the researchers the most? The medical oncologist Elmer Huerta, expert of the George Washington University and former president of the American Cancer Society, reviews in a new episode of the podcast Coronavirus: fact vs fiction, by CNN.

“Many people wonder what will happen in the coming months with the new coronavirus and therefore with the pandemic. What can bring us back to the zero point? Is it the family of the omicron variant, BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3, that currently predominates, the latest variants and subvariants that we will see or other aggressive mutations? Or is it that, despite the appearance of new variants, the next ones will be relatively benign and will allow us to live with them? In reality, as the pandemic itself has taught us, It is very difficult to predict the future.” the expert asserted. And he added: “Let us remember that When we already thought that the decline of the Delta variant was announcing the endemic phase of the disease, the announcement came that a new variant -the Omicron— had been discovered.

For the specialist When studying the impact of an epidemic on public health, three important elements must be analyzed: the infectious agent, the host, and the environment.

The infectious agent of COVID-19

“It is very likely that new mutations will occur in the future. The big question is: what kind of mutations will they be?” (REUTERS/Aly Song)

vegetable plot explains that knowing that the original or wild virus was an RNA virus – known for their high potential for mutation – it was feared that from the first moment it began to infect the first people it would start to mutate. And that’s what happened. The first documented mutation of the virus was G614D, what was discovered first in Europe and then in the United States, it was presented in the spike of the virus, and it was thought that it could increase its infectious capacity.

Later we got used to hearing about new mutations, being perhaps, the announcement of the variant Alpha in the UK at the end of December 2020 the one that started the long list of variants that we have become accustomed to. Then we saw the variants arrive Beta, Delta, Gamma, Epsilon and Mu, among others, the last being the Omicron and its sister, or subvariant, the BA.2.

“Having then that context, and when there are still millions of infections in the world, it is very likely that new mutations will occur in the future. The big question is: what kind of mutations will they be? Will they be relatively benign like omicron and BA.2, Or is it possible that a completely unexpected mutation occurs that returns us to zero sheets? Will a mutation appear that will return us to the beginning of everything? remarked.

Although it is impossible to predict whether a more transmissible variant than Omicron and BA.2 may emerge, experts say it is very possible that the new coronavirus is reaching the limit in that characteristic (Getty Images)

Scientists can’t predict the future, but in a recent op-ed, in New York Times, American researchers venture —based on what science has been discovering so far— what would be the direction of the next mutations.

At Evolutionary process which leads to its persistence experts say Viruses try to achieve two important properties: the first, become increasingly infectious, and second, evade neutralizing antibodies produced against them by vaccines or natural disease. And that is precisely what was achieved by the Ómicron variant and its subvariant BA.2, which, on the one hand, they are extraordinarily contagious and on the other hand, are capable of infecting people already vaccinated or that they have passed the disease, characteristics that have allowed them to cause a very high number of infections in the world.

Although it is impossible to predict whether a more transmissible variant than Ómicron and BA.2 will emerge, experts say it is very possible that the new coronavirus is reaching the limit in that characteristic. They give the example of a cheetah, which no matter how fast it is, his speed has a limit that is impossible to overcome. However, experts say The characteristic of the virus to evade neutralizing antibodies and to be able to infect vaccinated people and people who passed the infection could be overcome.

The flu virus, an example of what could happen

The new coronavirus could reach the current situation with the flu virus, which constantly mutates and evades antibodies, requiring a different vaccine each year (Getty Images)

In that sense, The new coronavirus could reach the current situation with the flu virus, which constantly mutates and evades antibodies, requiring a different vaccine each year. But there is another aspect of the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 that is completely unpredictable, experts say. It’s the one that refers to your call “evolutionary line”.

Until the variant appeared Delta, all previous variants had originated from a previous variant, as if following an evolutionary line. That is why When all the scientists expected that a mutation derived from Delta would be the next to cause problems, the Omicron variant appeared, which surprisingly did not come from the Delta variant, but instead started to form sometime around March 2021 in Africa and is not related to Delta at all. doCould the same thing happen again and form a new variant without any relation to those known so far? No one knows, experts say.

The mystery of the intensity of the disease

The second element in the triad of epidemics is the guest, and in that sense We still do not have a firm biological explanation as to why, against the same virus, At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, it was seen that about 80% of people had mild or asymptomatic disease, 15% had more severe disease, and 5% had complications and could die,” Indian Vegetable plot.

About, it was only possible to determine that people with certain risk characteristics, obese, with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, with cancer or immune problems, were more likely to have complications. that distribution changed with the advent of vaccines, because it was observed that vaccinated people could become infected and, despite being people at higher risk of complications, they showed mild signs of the disease. This last aspect is very important, and the case of Hong Kong demonstrates the value of vaccines in dealing with new variants.

The case of Hong Kong

“In the week of March 3, Hong Kong had the highest number of deaths per million inhabitants on the planet. The reason for this high mortality is the low vaccination of people over 50 years of age. This case shows us that the severity of the disease in the host can be diminished by vaccination” (REUTERS)

“The variant Omicronwhich causes relatively mild illness in people with a normal immune system or in vaccinated people, caused a deadly epidemic in Hong Kong. In the week of March 3, Hong Kong it had the highest number of deaths per million inhabitants on the planet. The reason for this high mortality is the low vaccination of people over 50 years of age. That case shows us that the severity of the disease in the host can be reduced by vaccination”, remarked.

Finally, The third element of the triad of epidemics —the environment— will be determined by the public health policies defined by the authorities after analyzing the epidemiological data that is presented. “In that sense,” he continued, the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in China is very worrying, Well, due to the zero covid policy that was implemented since the beginning of the pandemic, the authorities of that country of 1.4 billion inhabitants are fighting against outbreaks that have the potential to spread, causing infections that can give rise to new variants.

In short, experts say, It is very likely that the future of the pandemic will be determined by the appearance of variants with high contagiousness and the ability to evade neutralizing antibodies. That It will make us have to get vaccinated annually, like we do with the flu.

“The fact that we were able to modify the severity of the disease with the use of vaccines it is very important and reinforces the need to educate the population on the benefits of the vaccine, Well, without a doubt, the new coronavirus has come to stay and it will depend on each one, to protect themselves or not, ”he concluded.

