Could actor Ezra Miller spend 26 years in prison?

Ezra Miller has been crowned the most problematic actor in Hollywood. Only in recent months he has received a series of accusations ranging from harassment to violence, but even with the evidence against him, the actor of fantastic animals remains free. This Monday, October 17, a virtual trial was held, in which the actor could be sentenced to prison. It was in August of this year when the actor from The Justice League was charged with breaking and entering a residence on County Road in the city of Stamford, Vermont, published msn.com

According to the complaint, several bottles of gin, vodka and rum were stolen while the owners were away. Unfortunately for the actor, everything was filmed on surveillance cameras. In the trial that was held virtually in the criminal division of the Superior Court of the State of Green Mountain, despite all the evidence, Miller pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing. If proven otherwise, the actor could spend 26 years in prison and must pay more than $2,000 in fines, in addition to the fact that he is prohibited from approaching owner Isaac Winokur and resident Aiden Early.