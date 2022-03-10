could also participate in ‘Dune 2’ with Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet

Last week the news broke that Florence Pugh, along with other great actresses such as Alexa Demie or Julia Garner, were still in the auditions to become Madonna in the biopic of the queen of pop.

The actress is one of the great promises of Hollywood and is already part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which she joined in black widow and was also part of Hawk Eye.

Florence Pugh and her role in Dunes 2

Now, Florence Pugh could not only be Madonna. Her name is linked to the second part of dunes because she is in negotiations to join the cast and play Princess Irulan Corrino, the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam, just as they explain in Deadline .

This character will take on vital importance in the second part of dunes because his father, the emperor, was the one responsible for sending the Atreides family to Arrakis with everything that happened after (I won’t tell you more in case you haven’t seen the movie yet that is already available on hbo max ).

and although it won’t be until 2023 when we can see it Along with Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet (its premiere is scheduled for October 20, 2023), production begins in the fall of this year and we may have some images before the end of the year if it is confirmed that it will be chosen.

Photo | GTres