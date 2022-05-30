Entertainment

Could Amber Heard go to JAIL if she loses her trial against Johnny Depp?

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 2 minutes read

The controversy over the relationship between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard that came to court, continues to give much to talk about, as both celebrities have already testified in court and gave their version of events. However, in social networks millions of users point out that Depp will win this judgment since apparently Heard lied in several events that made her look bad, that is why many wonder if the actress of “Aquaman” could reach the jail in the event that he lost and, it is worth emphasizing that the last word has the power of the law.

It is important to recapitulate the facts, since it was in 2016 when Amber Heard decided to accuse his then partner Johnny Depp of domestic abuse, a reason that put the actor’s life out of balance because many of his projects on the big screen were affected by the image he maintained as a “beater of women”, so he did not sit idly by to show that He was not the bad guy in history taking Heard to court in this 2022.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Alexa Dellanos poses on her back in the garden, wearing a micro-thong that is lost between her body

4 mins ago

These are the films that won the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2022

5 mins ago

Depp vs Heard: Who will replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?

16 mins ago

AMLO accuses “scandal” by checkpoint during his tour in Sinaloa

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button