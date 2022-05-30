The controversy over the relationship between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard that came to court, continues to give much to talk about, as both celebrities have already testified in court and gave their version of events. However, in social networks millions of users point out that Depp will win this judgment since apparently Heard lied in several events that made her look bad, that is why many wonder if the actress of “Aquaman” could reach the jail in the event that he lost and, it is worth emphasizing that the last word has the power of the law.

It is important to recapitulate the facts, since it was in 2016 when Amber Heard decided to accuse his then partner Johnny Depp of domestic abuse, a reason that put the actor’s life out of balance because many of his projects on the big screen were affected by the image he maintained as a “beater of women”, so he did not sit idly by to show that He was not the bad guy in history taking Heard to court in this 2022.

Could Amber Heard go to jail if she loses her trial against Johnny Depp?

According to specialists on the subject, a civil lawsuit is not decisive for one of the two to go to court. prison. However, if it is discovered that one of the two lied before the law or showed false evidence to deceive the judge and the authorities, then they would have to serve a three-year prison sentence. jail this for manipulating the evidence and thus testifying in his favor.

How, when and where to see the judge’s final verdict?

Despite the fact that nothing is written yet, millions of Internet users place their bets on who could win this problem among Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard, and it is that millions of dollars are in dispute, as well as the collapse of someone’s career. That is why everyone is waiting for the final verdict to know the truth.

Since last May 27, the members of the jury have been deliberating the final verdict and although it is easy for many to make this decision, it is important to point out that it is a process that takes time and patience. That is why there is still no definitive date to know the absolute truth of what will happen to both celebrities.

As soon as the date of the judges’ verdict comes to light, it can be seen from the television broadcast on the Court T channel, as well as the YouTube channel Law & Crime.