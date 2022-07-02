Could Ant-Man kill Thanos in “that” way?

In 2019, weeks before the premiere of Avengers: Endgame -the pinnacle film of Marvel Studios-, a theory gained strength. Or more than a theory, a joke too bawdy about how Ant-Man could defeat Thanos. It was said that the Infinity Stones, nor Thor’s Stormbreaker nor Wanda Maximoff’s witchcraft would be needed. Ant-Man would simply have to go tiny, approach Thanos from behind… and, well, you know. Enter through there, become a giant and then blow up the Mad Titan from the bowels of him.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Obviously, the House of Ideas opted for a less grotesque and more suitable victory for all audiences: the sacrifice of Tony Stark / Iron Man, in order to destroy Thanos and his army with the snap of his fingers. The tactic involving Ant-Man was then left as a mere occurrence of the fandom that inspired memes and other humorous comments on social networks. No one should ever have expected Marvel to bring up the matter in the years after end game. However, believe it or not, it just did.

First, let’s look at the context. Just in recent days, the Disney Wish, a new cruise from The Walt Disney Company that, as part of its attractions, offers Worlds of Marvel, an Avengers-themed restaurant, came into operation. While dining, diners will take part in an interactive experience as Ant-Man and the Wasp demonstrate the advanced technology of the MCU. The dynamic is called Avengers: Quantum Encounter and is conducted by the stars of the Ant-Man film saga, Paul Rudd Y Evangeline Lillythrough material previously recorded and reproduced on the various screens in the restaurant.

This week, the Jeremy Weed YouTube channel posted a first look at Disney’s Wish superhero extravaganza, which also brings together Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Captain America (Anthony Mackie) on screen. , among others. However, what is most striking at the beginning of the experience is that Ant-Man (Rudd), in the company of Wasp (Lilly), brings up the subject of Thanos and the way in which, according to fans, he was able to defeat him. .

“Before we begin, let me talk about the elephant in the room. There’s a lot of talk out there asking why I didn’t just shrink down, go in and… kill Thanos in a really creative way,” says Paul Rudd in character, addressing the audience. “First of all, he’s disgusting. Second, it is much more complicated than that. Let me explain…”

Evangeline Lilly, also in character, immediately interrupts him, arguing with a forced smile that there is no time for that. so yes Marvel He had a real explanation for why such a “creative” way of killing the purple villain wouldn’t have worked, we may never know. But something that becomes very clear is that the Casa de las Ideas has its eyes firmly on popular jokes on Twitter, to later reference them in its productions. Let’s not forget that in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he even alluded to the “You know? I’m also a bit of a scientist» through Willem Dafoe and his Norman Osborn character.

‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ will be part of the Disney Wish cruise sailing from this July and some of it is available to watch!

…And yes Scott Lang knows about how we all wanted him to kill Thanos… 🍑🐜 [Via: https://t.co/2OqtGk7gex] pic.twitter.com/mX1QIKxAm7 — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) June 29, 2022

Beyond their presence on cruises and allusions to crazy theories, we will soon see Rudd and Lilly in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It will be the third installment of the solo saga of his characters, again with Peyton Reed in the directing chair. The cast is complemented by Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors and Bill Murray.

As part of Phase 4 of the MCU, its premiere is scheduled for February 27, 2023.