Could Argentina be the IMF’s anti-Bitcoin lab?

Key facts: Argentina is the Latin American country that owes the most to the IMF, followed by Colombia.

Another 5 countries in the top 20 for cryptocurrency adoption could feel anti-Bitcoin pressure from the IMF.

Argentina became the first country to commit to applying anti-Bitcoin measures, once the Senate approved the National Government’s agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) as Law. Now, analysts believe that restrictions on cryptocurrencies could become a standard condition for the body to grant loans to countries in crisis.

The IMF pronouncements of the last year have made clear its intentions to contain the advance of Bitcoin, especially after El Salvador converted it into legal tender. Since then, his directors urgently requested a global framework of regulations, with provisions that could be described as limiting the Bitcoin ecosystem. They have also stated that cryptocurrencies pose “immediate and acute risks” to emerging markets and could destabilize developing economies.

The IMF even issued a couple of warnings to El Salvador about the risks of cryptocurrencies for the financial system, but these were rejected by the Salvadoran authorities. However, Argentina, the country in the world that owes the most to the Fund, seems like the right scenario to test the effectiveness of actions that “discourage” the use of Bitcoin.

Argentina’s agreement with the IMF, which seeks the refinancing of its debt for USD 45 billion, received “massive support” in both houses of parliament, according to the local press. The Argentine government urgently needed the law to be approved, due to the imminent expiration of the payments.

The South American country, with a history of defaulting on its sovereign debt, was spared from incurring a new default on its obligations due on March 21 and 22. Once the law was sanctioned, the IMF announced that the maturities of the Argentine debt were postponed until March 31 and that next Friday it will discuss the financing program for that country.

The prolonged economic crisis, as well as the high inflation rates, made Argentina one of the most important Latin American cryptocurrency markets and the development space for multiple projects in the sector. The country ranked 10th in the 2021 Global Adoption Index compiled by Chainalysis. In this same ranking there are another 5 countries that concentrate a significant percentage of the IMF’s loan portfolio.

Borrowing would expose 5 other countries to receiving anti-bitcoin conditions from the IMF

According to a 2021 report from the Argentine Congress, its debt with the IMF represents 29.3% of the entity’s total loan portfolio. The data shows that Ukraine, ranked 4th in the adoption ranking of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, accumulates 6.8% of disbursements.

A December 2021 report shows that Argentina and Colombia are the Latin American countries that accumulate the highest percentage of the IMF’s loan portfolio. Source: Argentine Congressional Budget Office / drive.google.com

Pakistan follows the list with 4.8% and Colombia with 3.6% of the loans granted by the Fund, both countries ranked 3rd and 11th in Bitcoin adoption, respectively. Nigeria and South Africa, two other countries with significant cryptocurrency markets, also have a 2-3% share of the total IMF-issued claims.

In each of these countries there have been different economic conditions, conducive to the adoption of Bitcoin, but also to indebtedness with the international financial institution, which could expose them to potential pressure to slow down the local cryptocurrency market.

The final measures that the Argentine government will take to comply with the IMF mandate are yet to be seen, however, these could be decisive for the inclusion of new anti-bitcoin conditions in the agency’s policies.