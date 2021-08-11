could become president of the United States

There comes an incredible news involving Prince Harry’s wife and that could mark a turning point for the British crown.

A choice that has never happened before could completely upset the history of the British Crown. And meghan Markle has something to do with all of that.

It seems that Prince Harry’s wife could even become President of the United States.

The biographer’s shocking news about Meghan Markle

The biographer Tom Bower, engaged in writing the royal biography of the Duchess of Sussex, said he believes that the next steps of former actress Meghan Markle could be to conquer the United States and then the world.

Said:

“What about Meghan’s next 40 years? Once Harry is done promoting his books, will you launch his global campaign to engage in the swirling mud of American politics?”

Meghan seems to have attempted to promote her “political ambitions” through a friendship with US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Obamas.

“With the support of Democratic godfathers Clinton and Obama, Meghan should have little difficulty in being appointed as one of the state’s 40 members of Congress sent to Washington.”

Meghan Markle’s political activism

Already during the 2020 US elections, Meghan urged voters to “reject hate speech“.

This statement was seen as a direct criticism of the disgraced former president Donald Trump, who said he was “not a fan” of Meghan.

Those of the biographer seem not to be merely assumptions.

Already in the past a friend of the duchess had revealed to Vanity Fair magazine that one reason why Meghan would not give up her American citizenship after her marriage to Prince Harry was the possibility of entering the politics of the United States.

So will we see meghan markle’s candidacy for president of the United States? We’ll see!