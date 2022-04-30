Could Belinda and Danna Paola star in the Mexican version of ‘Mean Girls’?

Good news for fans of Belinda and Danna Paolasince a famous Mexican producer who has his eyes set on youth success, already knows who will be the protagonists of his next work, we tell you everything about the project.

Will a Mexican version of ‘Mean Girls’ be made?

Before we start, we need to ask you to sit down and breathe, because the rumor that YES is true Belinda and Danna Paola will star in the Mexican version of ‘Mean Girls’, but before you have a heart attack or become hoarse from screaming, we want to tell you that the project is not yet 100% finalized.\

Two of the most outstanding Mexican actresses of their generation will finally work together on a project. Instagram Danna Paola / Belinda

According to the Mexican producer Alexander Gouwith more than 25 years of experience in the theater, spoke with both Mexican actresses and both agreed to be part of the cast of their play based on the film starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Amy Poehler, and Lizzy Caplan.

According to the director who plans to bring these two great stars in front of their fans in a live staging, he is negotiating to acquire the rights to the title, but so far he has not received the response he hopes for: “I’m screwing and screwing up what They give me the rights, because according to what they were going to release the film, but I will continue insisting because as soon as they give them to me, I have Danna’s yes and Belinda’s yes, “Gou assured.

One of the most iconic youth films in cinema will have its Mexican version. CBS Photo Archive

Thus, we will wait very patiently for the director of this highly anticipated project to obtain the rights, since we are dying to see Belinda and Danna Paola since both have established themselves as great actresses and singers and this would be the first time they would share the stage, now there is only one question left, who will be regina george and who Cady Heron?