Could Bitcoin Exist Without Fiat Currencies?

In theory Bitcoin could continue to existand even if all the fiat currencies of the world disappeared.

Because Bitcoin doesn’t need fiat currencies

In fact, to make payments in Bitcoin there is no need to go through fiat currencies. These are only necessary to buy Bitcoin for the first time on crypto exchanges if you do not have other cryptocurrencies, for example.

In a world where fiat currencies no longer existed, each of us would receive income directly in Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies, so in theory we could do without using fiat currencies.

This however risks being only one theoretical scenario, but unrealistic, as Bitcoin is a deflationary currency, while the current economic system is based on inflationary currencies.

It is therefore necessary to distinguish between theory and practice, that is, between possible scenarios, even if not very probable, and those that are definitely probable.

The scenario in which fiat currencies disappear, while Bitcoin remains, belongs precisely to that of possible scenarios, in theory, but hardly probable.

The role of Bitcoin in the current economic system

The answer to the question of whether Bitcoin could theoretically survive the extinction of all fiat currencies is certainly yes, but it is probably more interesting to focus instead on the role that Bitcoin may have within the current global economic and financial system. given that no revolution in this sense seems to be on the horizon for now.

The current economic system is largely based on debt, or that consumers, companies and states can borrow money in order to make expenses or investments that they are unable to pay with their current funds.

A debt is sustainable only if the debtor is able to repay it in full on schedule, but the real value of a monetary debt changes over time. Its face value always remains the same, even if it decreases as the debt is repaid, but the real value changes all the time.

The fact is that, due to changing prices, the purchasing power of money changes continuously, year after year. As regards the fiat currencies, inflationary, purchasing power always tends to decrease, as prices tend to rise. This is also partly due to the expansionary monetary policies of the central banks that issue fiat currencies.

Purchasing power is in fact the real value of the currency, so if it is reduced, the real value itself also decreases. Inflationary fiat currencies tend to decrease their purchasing power, and therefore their real value, and this also applies to debt. Taking on inflationary currency debt helps pay it off, especially in the event of high inflation.

The deflationary nature of Bitcoin

Bitcoin, on the other hand, is deflationary in nature, because its monetary policy becomes less and less expansive, until at some point it will simply cease to be at all. Its value therefore tends to increase over time, unlike fiat currencies, so contracting a debt in BTC seriously risks being a bad idea.

For example, those who borrowed 1 BTC four years ago, when its cost was less than $ 7,000, if they were to return it today, they should always return 1 BTC, but with a value of almost $ 70,000.

In a debt-based economic system there is a need for inflationary currencies, while those with a deflationary nature tend not only not to be useful for contracting debts, but risk even being harmful. However, they have other uses, such as trying to protect savings from the risk of loss of purchasing power due to inflation.

In conclusion, we must not ask ourselves if Bitcoin can in theory survive even without fiat currencies, because the answer is obvious but unrealistic, but it would be better to ask ourselves if fiat currencies will be eliminated from Bitcoin. In this case, the answer seems to be no.