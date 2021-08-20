Could Bitcoin hit the $ 100,000 target in the short term?

Over the past three weeks, the Bitcoin has recorded a positive trend that has taken it from 29,000 to over 47,000 dollars, with the number of buyers increasing day by day, while the previous predictions on the collapse of Bitcoin are significantly decreasing. Proof of this is the volume of Bitcoin available on the market today and its growing demand.

This signs of strength shown by the first cryptocurrency inspired a strong belief for a rosy future for BTC. This also motivated investors who had begun to doubt that Bitcoin would regain its bullish nature. With increased participation from investors, it has re-energized cryptocurrency to become the driving force of the entire market to push itself in the right direction.

The Bitcoin price target set by analysts

Tom Lee, a Fundstrat global advisor, predicts that Bitcoin is expected to reach its all-time high of $ 100,000 before the end of the year. As the largest cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin is expected to regain its lost glory.

The moods of investors and traders in the cryptocurrency industry have been reinvigorated, attracting more and more people to invest their money in BTC. The surge in demand caused an even greater rise in coin prices, setting it to rally that analysts say it will bring Bitcoin to the $ 100,000 goal at any time.

The views of cryptocurrency analysts, users and enthusiasts all show support for the coin’s potential to continue to follow an upward trend towards reaching and even surpassing its all-time high.

So far, Bitcoin has not disappointed and has shown excellence to mark its uptrend. Over the past four weeks, Bitcoin has seen an increasingly positive trend and at the moment it seems not to have exhausted its strength.

Even in the face of controls and new regulations, many investors see this latest upside as promising news and positive enablers or influencers for the value of the currency. The positive publicity that Bitcoin is developing is important because it eliminates all the uncertainty and fear that cryptocurrency enthusiasts had developed from the drop in prices shown by Bitcoin.

Read also: Why will Bitcoin skyrocket? The reasons that confirm this

Bitcoin price analysis



BTC price analysis chart

The promising trend displayed by Bitcoin means that the cryptocurrency community, including investors, traders and users in general, has grown from being an abstract financial space. Through the trend displayed by Bitcoin and its comeback, the cryptocurrency has been able to go against criticism of its poor performance and the threat it poses to the environment, relentlessly advancing and increasing value despite crackdowns launched by crypto regulators.

Complete TRADING KIT!



An analysis of the price of Bitcoin’s daily chart reveals that the cryptocurrency is rapidly approaching $ 48,000, which is the resistance level. Overcoming this resistance will increase the chances of hitting the iconic $ 50,000 mark, before the pattern changes to align with the coming months. As we are close to an important resistance level, investors need to be very careful to look at prices to identify the ideal entry position before placing their investment on Bitcoin. Bitcoin’s price volatility can be very high, given the rally we have just seen in recent months between $ 29,295 and $ 47,740, which translates into a rise of 59.5%.

Compared to June and July, where the cryptocurrency was consolidating, what we now have is a noticeable growth in volume, indicating that investors have been more open in their buying and selling. Based on the price action, the revaluation of BTC’s low score on August 4th was sufficient proof that investors were actually buying, which is why Bitcoin has approached the $ 50,000 resistance level.

Therefore, we expect Bitcoin to maintain upward momentum over the next two months, first through the $ 60,000 mark, then past the big goal. However, the price momentum will entirely depend on what investors do when the cryptocurrency hovers around the $ 50,000 level.

In order for the goal to be achievable, investors must follow a predetermined assumption. Bitcoin hitting above the measured long-term momentum calculation marks the ideal time to buy. This would be the point where it would have surpassed the average price it reached over the past 200 days.

Undoubtedly, Bitcoin has made a significant upside in the recent market rebound and the price of BTC is headed for new highs if the buying support continues. A rally to $ 100,000 will be possible after more institutional and retail adoption.

Guide to Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies – Download the new EBOOK for FREE!



Read also: Bitcoin could reach $ 500,000. Cathie Wood’s prediction

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2.00. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account (With 101Investing you only need 250 euros)

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products. Inform you

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate. Use a strategy

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success. Trade

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall. Close the position

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

Online brokers such as 101Investing (see here 101Investing review ) provides a series of tools to invest in major markets in a simple and safe way thanks to cutting-edge trading platforms that can be used from any PC or smartphone.

101Investing, an investment platform owned by FXBFI Broker Financial Invest, authorized to operate by CySEC throughout the European Union.

By registering on the 101Investing website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as having the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out about 101Investing’s offer, visit the website https://www.101investing.com/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 74 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.