Could Bitcoin Mining Really Accelerate the Switch to Renewables?

Much has been said about bitcoin’s electricity consumption and its negative impact on the environment. However, even though the cryptocurrency consumes nearly the same amount of electricity every year as the Netherlands, there are a number of people within the bitcoin industry who argue that it could be a plus for the energy sector.

Adamant Capital analyst and founder Tuur Demeester, for example, believes as bitcoin mining continues to grow, more power plants will be built, with the excess energy from these plants being used for home consumption (in addition to mining ).

According to several researchers, while it is true that bitcoin mining has generally resulted in an increase in capacity and overall energy production, there is no agreement on whether Bitcoin will contribute to national power grids, with some researchers suggesting that the plants built for mining they are used exclusively for mining and nothing else.

Assuming that most of the new power plants built for bitcoin are only used for mining, is it possible at least that the future will bring a scenario where plants originally built for bitcoin will send energy elsewhere as well? “It’s not just feasible, it’s happening now,” said Zach Bradford, CEO and President of CleanSpark, a Nevada-based clean Bitcoin mining and energy technology company. “Bitcoin mining facilities can participate in demand response programs to improve the health of the network around them.”

However, not everyone is equally optimistic. For Bitcoin skeptic Alex de Vries, bitcoin mining – and the rigs used for mining – are unlikely to contribute substantially to a nation’s home energy grids. “Miners can only consume energy – they can’t store any of it. In several cases, they are already taking energy that others need or could use ”.

Despite these criticisms, the mining industry is optimistic that mining could become a positive event for the energy industry in the not too distant future.

“It’s a very positive factor for producers, consumers and our renewal goals. With miners acting as demand response units, if mining becomes large enough, we can dramatically increase the percentage of intermittent renewables in our generation mix, ”said Christopher Bendiksen, Bitcoin Research Lead at CoinShares.

Marc Bevand, researcher and bitcoin investor, also added that in mining 95% of the operating expenses of a typical mine is spent on electricity and that there is no other industry with such a high share. “As a result, miners who have their own power plants put a lot of effort into technological advancements to reduce costs, so the improvements they develop will inevitably pour down and benefit other industries. I expect to see some of this progress in the short to medium term, especially with solar energy as it is now the cheapest electricity in history, according to the IEA’s World Energy Outlook 2020 report, ”he said.