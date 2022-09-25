Could Cuban comedian Luis Silva and family be in Miami?

In the last few hours, some independent media have broadcast the alleged arrival in Miami of Cuban humorist Luis Silva, Pánfilo in the humorous series “Vivir del Cuento” on Cuban TV. According to these media, Silva did not arrive alone at the Miami Airport, as he would have done so with his wife and his two children.

Immediately, several users have questioned us about it. The truth is that it has not been possible to confirm the arrival of Silva and the comedian’s social networks have nothing new that can confirm or deny this news, which was first reported by the Cuballama media outlet.

According to this media, Silva arrived in Miami this Saturday morning on an American Airlines flight with his family. In this report, the alleged source that confirmed Silva’s arrival could not say if it was a leisure trip or if the comedian was arriving to settle permanently in that city, as other of his colleagues from “Vivir del Cuento” have done, Omar Franco or Andy Vazquez.

“Every day there are fewer comedians in Cuba, but, you are the best, it is nice to see how Cubans follow you every Monday so that you make us laugh out loud with your jokes on your program, it is very original and at least when we laugh we forget of bad times and blackouts. It is a program that de-stresses us to the maximum”, a user recently told the humorist.

LUIS SILVA, LATEST PUBLICATIONS ON NETWORKS

On September 14, Silva celebrated another anniversary of “Vivir del Cuento” with a message on his Facebook account. “Living the story turns 14 years old. Many congratulations to all those who have passed and contributed their bit in this program that has given so much joy to Cubans, wherever they are,” said the Cuban actor and host.

Silva did not leave anyone out and tagged two former members in the publication, now based in the United States, but who will always be part of the program’s history. They are Andy Vázquez (Facundo Correcto) and Omar Franco (Ruperto).