Could Ecuador be left out of Qatar 2022? He lined up a player who was born in Colombia

ANDhe Ecuador’s place in Qatar 2022 is at risk after a scandal was uncovered involving the soccer player Byron Castillo, who was born in Colombia and not in Ecuador, which would mean that during the World Cup qualifiers the Tricolor would have incurred an improper alignment.

After a lengthy trial it was determined that Castillo was born in Tumaco, Nariño, a city in Colombia, and not in General Villamil, Ecuador.

The sports journalist Sebastián Bejarano shared through his social networks the birth certificate in which it can be clearly seen that the Barcelona soccer player from Guayaquil is originally from that Colombian city.

A trial has just ended in Ecuador, where evidence has been shown that the player Byron Castillo, who was summoned on several qualifying dates by Gustavo Alfaro, is Colombian. Properly born in Tumaco, Nariño. He currently plays for Barcelona pic.twitter.com/ZjIOtQUqPe ? Sebastian Bejarano (@sebabejag) April 26, 2022

The defender participated in eight games of the Conmebol World Cup qualifier: two against Chile and Paraguay, in addition to facing Uruguay, Venezuela, Bolivia and Argentina. The big problem with this is that these games are considered lost for Ecuador due to an “improper alignment”.

The outcome of this scandal will take time, as the case will be thoroughly analyzed by lawyers from Conmeobol, FIFA and even by the TAS.

In the event that Ecuador is stripped of the matches in which it lined up Castillo and gives them to the rivals against whom the Tricolor won by lining up the player, Chile could qualify for Qatar 2022.

The Ecuadorian team could claim that the defender has been living in the country for more than five years, with which he could obtain nationality.

Another option would be to adhere to the Conmebol regulations that set a period of 48 hours after the game to request the points of the game in case there is any regulatory irregularity

If the points he earned by improperly lining up Castillo were withdrawn, Ecuador would be out of the next World Cup.

Brazil 45 points

Argentina 41 points

Uruguay 28 points

Chile 24 points

Peru 24 points (playoff)

Colombia 23 points

Paraguay 19 points

Bolivian 18 points

Venezuela 13 points

Ecuador 12 points