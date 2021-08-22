Could Emma Stone and Emily Blunt be the next to sue Disney?

After the news of the lawsuit filed by Scarlett Johansson against Disney for the launch of Black Widow on Disney +, new names could come forward …

The tussle it is involving Disney And Scarlett Johansson we told you about last night could become an avalanche, ed Emma Stone and Emily Blunt they may be the next to sue for reasons similar to those of the interpreter of Black Widow, according to Matt Belloni, former editor of The Hollywood Reporter and now industry insiders.

Cruella star Emma Stone is said to be considering her options

in fact, says Belloni. Also adding Emily Blunt among the eligible names of an action against the House of Mickey Mouse. The films that the two actresses could take legal action for, of course, would be Cruella And Jungle Cruise.

We are only in the realm of possibility and there is no statement about the actresses involved, but as happened with Black Widow, the other films ended up on Disney + ahead of time they could hide issues similar to the one raised by Scarlett Johansson, given that the contemporary arrival on the platform, in one way or another, still impacted the box office results, displeasing exhibitors and anyone who had a slice of the resulting income. from the hall.

Given Disney’s annoyed response to requests from Natasha Romanoff’s interpreter, we are confident that the story will not end so quickly, and probably some other names will rise to join the discussion. Kevin Feige himself of Marvel Studios, apparently, would have said he was very critical of the choice of the double distribution of Black Widow.

Read also:



