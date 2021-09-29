Could ETC (Ethereum Classic) soar to $ 1000 by the end of the year?

From the current $ 45 up to $ 1000 in a few months and the race may not end here but continue up to $ 8700 in 2024: the latest forecasts on Ethereum Classic

Cryptocurrencies have accustomed the markets to very wide oscillations, almost extreme, both positively and negatively. Precisely this very marked volatility of the sector is one of the characteristics most appreciated by investors, who are aware that, with large price fluctuations, there are greater opportunities for trading (here the official eToro website) and then speculate.

However, volatility is also a risk and for this reason it is necessary to manage it in the best possible way. Surely before opening positions it is good to analyze what are the medium and luingo term forecasts.

Precisely this is what we will do in this post dealing with a cryptocurrency that is not talked about so much: Ethereum Classic, ETC.

The world famous analyst Donald McIntyre released a video in which ETC a 1000 dollars already in 2021. Nothing strange could be objected if it were not that the current price of Ethereum Classic is equal to … 45 dollars per token. So within a couple of months, the price of Ethereum Classic it should increase dramatically (if McIntyre’s reasoning were to be valid). Needless to say, if the prediction were to come true, ETC would write one of those chapters that, in its time, were already written by Bitcoin and other industry celebrities in the early years of their diffusion.

What is Ethereum Classic ETC

The abbreviation ETC indicates Ethereum Classic, which is the original Ethereum protocol. From this in 2016 the fork called simply Ethereum was born and known to all traders with the acronym ETH. According to a common saying among investors, Ethereum Classic is the little-known father of a much more famous son, Ethereum.

Speaking of numbers, today there are 130 million ETC, definitely more than the 117 million ETH. Despite this indisputable record, however, the market capitalization level of Ethereum Classic does not reach 6 billion dollars. We are very far from the 340 billion dollar market cap that instead characterizes ETH. Just to get an idea of ​​the proportions, today the market cap of ETC is 57 times lower than that of Ethereum.

ETC price forecast

Who knows if the forecasts developed by McIntyre that see the price of Ethereum Classic at 1000 dollars by the end of the year, will serve to increase the appeal on ETC and perhaps bring it to the levels of Ethereum ETH.

In fact, the possibilities of such an evolution are by no means few. We are in fact certain that if there really should be a 2000 per thousand increase in 90 days, Ethereum Classic would end up grabbing investors’ attention. Is all this really possible? Many are skeptical. It is true that cryptocurrencies are capable of parabolic increases, but this seems unattainable.

For his part, the expert also provided longer-term forecasts. ETC could go as far as $ 8,700 in 2024 and touch $ 33,000 in 2029.

Etherem Classic listing today

It must also be said that, at the moment, ETC is not even at its peak. The 45 dollars of quotation are far from the 167 of last May, which is the all-time high. Comparing the data, a collapse of 72 percent.

In light of these considerations, how could ETC ever mark a 2000 percent rise in three months? According to McIntyre, the drivers could be the new use cases of Classic that soon developers might be able to find. For the analyst, these developments could be of great interest to the market and therefore push the price of Ethereum Classic forward. Theoretically all very valid but perhaps it should be taken into account that ETC is very similar to ETH and therefore any news can never be 100 percent revolutionary.

ETC will retain Proof of Work

From a technical point of view, ETC will keep Proof of Work (PoW), unlike ETH, which will instead switch to Proof-of-Stake. The latter for some, obviously starting with McIntyre, is considered less safe. According to supporters of Ethereum Classic, maintaining PoW will allow ETC to be the leading blockchain dealing with native smart contracts, which would represent an epochal advantage. This, according to the analyst’s point of view, is the real trump card that can ignite investors and push ETC up.

However, there is also a problem in this reasoning: the change will not happen before 2022. Thinking that the markets can smell this transition right now and therefore reward ETC, is a bit utopian.

