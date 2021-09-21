Could Ethereum Aim A $ 10,000? Analyst Forecasts

Great Ethereum Performance Compared To Traditional Indices

Comparing the performance of Ethereum with the main stock market indices, the strength of the cryptocurrency can be seen. ETH recorded double-digit performances that were much higher than the major US indices, S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100. Its performance was even higher than that of Bitcoin.

Unfortunately, we must not forget the high correlation between ETH and the Nasdaq. Therefore a high volatility and investment danger is always present. Another aspect highlighted by Davis is the non-sudden increase in the price of Ethereum. He expected the ETH supply crisis to drive the price very high and fast.

In fact, a large amount of ETH is no longer traded. This demonstrates the accumulation within investors’ portfolios. Davis also said investors aren’t happy with selling below previous all-time highs. So they are waiting for better times.