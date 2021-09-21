Could Ethereum Aim A $ 10,000? Analyst Forecasts

In the crypto community, Ethereum is gaining more and more support. Cryptocurrency analyst Lark Davis, studying price movements, believes that Ethereum could point towards $ 10,000 in the near future. obviously, this consideration is accompanied by some determining factors. First and foremost, Ethereum is gaining popularity among large investors.
Large banking and institutional groups are inserting the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by capitalization in their portfolios. So not only retail traders are coveted by crypto. Ark Invest CEO Cathie Woods also expressed interest and sympathy for Ethereum at last week’s SALT conference. His company has decided to invest with a 3: 2 ratio on Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively. This served as a momentum function for the smart contract platform.
Great Ethereum Performance Compared To Traditional Indices
Comparing the performance of Ethereum with the main stock market indices, the strength of the cryptocurrency can be seen. ETH recorded double-digit performances that were much higher than the major US indices, S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100. Its performance was even higher than that of Bitcoin.
Unfortunately, we must not forget the high correlation between ETH and the Nasdaq. Therefore a high volatility and investment danger is always present. Another aspect highlighted by Davis is the non-sudden increase in the price of Ethereum. He expected the ETH supply crisis to drive the price very high and fast.
In fact, a large amount of ETH is no longer traded. This demonstrates the accumulation within investors’ portfolios. Davis also said investors aren’t happy with selling below previous all-time highs. So they are waiting for better times.
Unfortunately, Ethereum attempted to break out of the $ 4,380 level twice and failed. The price action has led to the possible formation of a technical figure called “wolf ears” whose cutoff level is $ 1,727. The analysts’ forecast for the next few weeks is for a bearish move from the current $ 3,025 to head towards that price threshold (indicated by the red line). With the highs of the end of August, the overbought area was reached. The price has rebounded on these highs, giving a signal that favors the previous forecast.
