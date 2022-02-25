Could Ethereum hit $10,000?

The possible formation of a ascending triangle in the price of ethereum could propel the second most important cryptocurrency in the market towards the $10,000 in the next few weeks. Also accumulated in 2021 18.36 million new addresses on your blockchain, according to Yashu Gola at Cointelegraph.

The ascending triangles are bullish continuation setups that appear during an uptrend. Analysts confirm its presence after the price rises within an ascending right triangle structure, thus forming a sequence of lower highs at the lower trend line with resistance at the upper one. As the pattern develops, volumes typically drop.

So far, Ethereum has been forming a similar bullish pattern in your weekly chart. In detail, the lower trendline of the triangle has been acting as a accumulation range since early 2021with high selling pressure at the upper trend line, as shown below.

A basic principle of ascending triangle patterns is that they can precede a significant price rally, as well as the maximum distance between the upper and lower trend lines, when measured from the breakout level.

Applying the same characteristic to the upstream channel you may experience a decisive breakout towards $10,000. On higher timeframes, another technical pattern paints a $4,000 upside target.

Wolf, an independent market analyst, also anticipated Ethereum to rally in the coming sessions, followed by a prolonged recovery move due to a possible reverse head and shoulders pattern.

The bullish triangle setup emerges when Ethereum maintains its gains after bottoming out near $2,150 in January 2022. In doing so, ETH/USD has risen more than 25% in less than four weeks.

But some analysts see the ongoing recovery rally in the Ethereum market as a bull trapthat is, a reversal that could force investors on the wrong side of the price action to liquidate your positions with unexpected losses. One of them is TT.TreeReadernow TT, a market commentator based on TradingView.

Ignoring the ascending triangle, TT focused on a downward sloping trend line which acts as resistance since November 2021.

However, since it is trading below the given maximum price, its momentum indicators, mainly the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), and Stochastic RSIhave had an upward trend.

As a result it has been confirming a bearish divergence between its price and momentum, a pattern that usually leads to a price reversal. If such a move occurs, TT noted that the price could fall to the $2,300.

“Conversely, a successful break above descending trendline resistance would likely change the Ethereum market bias to bullish,” TT wrote.

Ethereum bull trap concerns also persist due to its history of painting technical setups with an upward biasbut without achieving a breaking movement.

For example, Ethereum hinted the formation of a similar ascending channel pattern in October 2021as Cointelegraph covered, with a breakout target of almost $6,500 versus its current price of around $3,750. However, it fell to $2,100 weeks laterinvalidating the classic bullish continuation setup.

The growth of the Ethereum network

Despite a mixed outlook, Ethereum’s network metrics tell an upbeat story.

For example, Ethereum attracted around 18.36 million new addresses to its network in 2021 at a rate of 1.53 million per monthreflecting a steady growth in users.

Meanwhile, the data from glass node showed that the number of Ethereum addresses with at least 1 ETH also reached its record in early February, reaching 1.42 million on the ninth day of the month.

In addition, the number of non-zero addresses and those that have at least 0.1 Ethers also rose to a new high on February 15, reaching almost 75 million and 7 million, respectively.

ethereum It is trading at $2,700 and the location of the moving averages, the 70-period moving average above the 200-period moving average, would give us a bullish signal. Although the first is heading with the intention of crossing below the second.

