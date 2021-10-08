Could Ethereum Hit New Highs In Q4?

From $ 77 in March 2020, Ethereum has made impressive growth. The crypto has since seen its price rise by 6300% to reach its all-time high of $ 4,387. subsequently a retracement takes place that brings its value to touch a minimum relative to $ 1,724.

The rebound moves the price towards a resistance level at $ 3,827.60. The figure highlighted in the graph indicates a “cup and handle”, still in formation. This figure has strong bullish implications. The handle should complete on the $ 3,827.60 level.

From there, projecting the height of the “cup, Ethereum’s potential upside could push the price to $ 5,405.16. For a confirmation of this hypothesis, it is necessary to wait for the weekly break with consistent volumes of $ 3,827.60. As a short-term target, the quote can reach $ 4,387.

