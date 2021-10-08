Could Ethereum Hit New Highs In Q4?

The month of September for Ethereum was characterized by declines. The drop was about 14%. Fortunately, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world has resumed its losses, almost reaching the levels of the beginning of September. At the time of writing Ethereum is trading at $ 3,635. The volatility characterizing the Crypto world in general and therefore Ethereum, pushes traders to predict its future trend.
What Will Ethereum Go In The Last Quarter Of The Year?
Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone analyzed Ethereum’s possible direction. Making a comparison with the most famous cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, the analyst believes he is bullish on the second crypto in the world in the last quarter of 2021. The price, according to McGlone, is supported by various elements such as NFTs, fintech activities, development decentralized financial space (DeFi). We must also add the recent EIP-1559 update, a powerful fuel for the possible rise of Ethereum.
The pandemic has brought about a great change in the economic world, namely the development of digitalization. This, along with the possible uses of the Ethereum blockchain, has attracted many large investors. In addition, ETH has acquired a huge market share vis-à-vis crypto competitors. As for DeFi, Ethereum’s TVL has soared since 2020. In fact, it has reached $ 100 billion compared to $ 20 billion in 2020.
From $ 77 in March 2020, Ethereum has made impressive growth. The crypto has since seen its price rise by 6300% to reach its all-time high of $ 4,387. subsequently a retracement takes place that brings its value to touch a minimum relative to $ 1,724.
The rebound moves the price towards a resistance level at $ 3,827.60. The figure highlighted in the graph indicates a “cup and handle”, still in formation. This figure has strong bullish implications. The handle should complete on the $ 3,827.60 level.
From there, projecting the height of the “cup, Ethereum’s potential upside could push the price to $ 5,405.16. For a confirmation of this hypothesis, it is necessary to wait for the weekly break with consistent volumes of $ 3,827.60. As a short-term target, the quote can reach $ 4,387.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.