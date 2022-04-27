Entertainment

Could Gussy Lau go to jail?

Due to the scandal unleashed by the leak of some controversial photographs, where the composer Gussy Lau and Ángela Aguilar are kissing, the young singer’s career was momentarily overshadowed. It was when these images came to light that the relationship between Lau, 33, and Ángela, 18, was revealed.

For this reason, there is a rumor that the father of the exponent of the Mexican regional, Pepe Aguilarwould have threatened Gussy with sending him to jail if more photos of the couple come out.

