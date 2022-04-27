Could Gussy Lau go to jail?

Due to the scandal unleashed by the leak of some controversial photographs, where the composer Gussy Lau and Ángela Aguilar are kissing, the young singer’s career was momentarily overshadowed. It was when these images came to light that the relationship between Lau, 33, and Ángela, 18, was revealed.

For this reason, there is a rumor that the father of the exponent of the Mexican regional, Pepe Aguilarwould have threatened Gussy with sending him to jail if more photos of the couple come out.

According to the composer, he assures that the Aguilar family is not upset by their relationship, but they would not tolerate him filtering risque images. According to comments, this is related to the video that Ángela uploaded when the bomb exploded, where she revealed feeling betrayed and “privately violated”.

Gussy Lau would be on notice, not to leak more photos of the youngest of the Aguilar family. According to a source close to the family, the photos were not taken from Lau’s Instagram. Apparently, “a friend or cousin” of the composer had access to her cell phone and stole several photos. This is why there is a fear of the young singer and her family that more images of her with Gussy Lau will be leaked, including intimate photos.

This is where Pepe Aguilar stood up and assured that he would not leave his daughter alone in all this problem, and once the scandal was unleashed, they turned to a law firm for legal advice. According to what is known, they would refer to the “Olympia Law”, which recognizes digital violence and punishes crimes that violate the sexual intimacy of women through the Internet. Contemplating this law, Pepe Aguilar would have warned Gussy Lau that he could face a huge legal problem if more images of any kind of Angela Aguilar came to light.

According to this legislation, it is considered a criminal act that violates sexual intimacy: Recording video, recording audio, photography or making real or simulated videos of intimate sexual content, of a person without their consent or by deception. Expose, distribute, disseminate, display, reproduce, transmit, market, offer, exchange and share images, audios or videos of intimate sexual content of a person, knowing that there is no consent, through printed materials, email, telephone messages, social networks or any technological means.