Could Honduras leave Mexico out of the World Cup? The chances of qualifying in Concacaf to Qatar; Costa Rica dreams

2022-03-26

The Honduras vs. Mexico It might not be exciting for the national fans after the H is eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar, however, there is a lot of play in this match for the date 13 of the concacaf qualifiers. Although the stage of the stadium Olympic will be empty on Sunday (5:00 pm), the Aztec nerves will run in favor of the catrachos, who could, once again, make life bitter for the Tricolor in the eliminatory rounds. Mexico is third seed in the octagonal with 22 points, same as the United States. Those of Uncle Sam have a better goal difference, +9, so they are second, and their neighbors third (+6), with three units difference than Costa Rica.

The Costa Ricans, who made a splash the previous date by taking away the undefeated leader Canada, have taken over the playoff zone, they are fourth with 19 pts (+2) and not only that, because they also have chances to fight for the direct ticket to Qatar until the last second. However, for what Mexico can get out of the qualifying zone a couple of scenarios should occur in the game against Honduras, as long as the Costa Ricans do their thing by visiting El Salvador. The Tricolor will be commanded in the Olympic by assistant Jorge Theiler, since DT Tata Martino did not travel due to health complications. The qualification probabilities are as follows.

The scenarios for Day 13: Mexico, 3rd with 22 pts and +6; Costa Rica, 4th with 19 pts and +2. If Mexico wins… The Aztecs would tie their ticket to Qatar, since they would have, hypothetically (if Costa Rica wins), a three-point advantage in the last day, so only a defeat in the last day against El Salvador could leave them out of a Tico victory. at home to the United States that beats them on goal difference. Now, if El Tri wins in the Olympic and Costa Rica does not add up to three in Cuscatlán, the Mexicans, as well as USAThey seal their ticket to the World Cup. If Mexico draws… If there is a tie in San Pedro Sula, things would turn to the closing of the octagonal, although it is worth mentioning that the Tricolor, reaching 23 units in Honduras, could qualify for the world only if the Ticos lose, because if the Central Americans tie the situation in the table remains and if they win they would get closer to a point for the last day.