Could I have had Covid and not have realized it?

It seems like not a day goes by without learning that someone in our inner circle of family, friends and colleagues has Covid. When we ask how bad our acquaintance isresponses range from “they are really criminals” to “you wouldn’t even know they have it”.

This is in line with studies reporting moderate to severe illness in a minority of people (usually older with other risk factors) and that as many as one in three positive people have no symptoms.

Given the ubiquitous presence of this highly infectious coronavirus in our community and the high rate of asymptomatic illness, those who have not been diagnosed with Covid might be wondering, “How do I know if I have been infected?” and “does it matter if I had it?”

Most people know they have had Covid because they had a fever or upper respiratory tract symptoms and/or were exposed to an infected person. And they did a swab test (PCR or rapid antigen) that detected the Covid virus (SARS-CoV-2) in the upper airway.

In early 2022, many people with persistent symptoms or high-risk exposures were unable to access PCR or RAT to confirm their diagnosis, but instead tested positive and quarantined.

Photo: Agency One.

It is possible to diagnose a past infection in those who have never tested positive. A blood test can look for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies (also known as immunoglobulins). When we get infected with Sars-CoV-2, our immune system launches a precision counterattack by producing antibodies against viral targets, specifically the Spike (S) and Nucleocapsid (N) proteins. The Covid vaccine induces a similar immune response against protein S only. The S antibody “neutralizes” the invader by preventing the virus from attaching to human cells.

These antibodies can be detected within one to three weeks after infection and persist for at least six months, potentially much longer. A blood test that shows antibodies against the S and N proteins indicates that someone has previously been infected. Detection of antibodies against protein S only indicates vaccination (but not infection).

Before rushing out to get a Covid antibody test, there are some notes of caution. Much remains to be learned about the characteristics of the immune response to Covid infection. Not all people develop a detectable antibody response after infection, and levels may drop to undetectable levels after several months in some people.

Because there are other seasonal coronaviruses circulating (such as those that cause the common cold), tests can also detect antibodies against strains other than Sars-CoV-2, which generates “false positive” results.

Pathology laboratories in commercial and public hospitals can perform antibody tests against Sars-CoV-2, but the interpretation of the results must be done with care.

Therefore, antibody tests should only be done when there is a good reason to do so: for example, when it is important to confirm a past infection or the effectiveness of vaccination for a person’s current care. Diagnose a post-infectious complication or eligibility for a specific treatment, for example. It could also be useful for contact tracing or to assess the infection rate of the background population.

Photo: AFP

The “seroprevalence studies” test for the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in stored blood pools that are representative of the general population, such as those in a blood bank. These data help understand the true extent of Covid infection and vaccination status in the community (and inform our assessment of population susceptibility to future infections and reinfections). It is more useful than daily reported case numbers, which are biased towards symptomatic people and those with access to swab tests.

New research from the World Health Organization, which has yet to be reviewed by other scientists, reported the results of a meta-analysis of more than 800 seroprevalence studies conducted worldwide since 2020. They estimated that by July 2021, 45.2% of the global population had antibodies to Sars-CoV-2 due to previous infection or vaccination, eight times the estimate (5.5%) from the previous year.

Microscopic image of Sars-CoV-2. Photo: AP

There are plans to conduct new seroprevalence studies in Australia next year, which will update local data and help us understand how far the Omicron wave has affected the population.

For most people, it is unlikely knowing your Covid infection status is more than a topic of conversation at dinner time.

Although some studies have reported a less robust and durable antibody response after mild or asymptomatic infection compared with severe disease, it is not known how this influences protection against reinfection. Certainly the knowledge that we have antibodies from past infections should not prevent us from being completely up to date with the vaccination against Covidwhich is still the best protection against serious diseases.

There are reports of people with mild or asymptomatic Covid infection developing prolonged Covid: persistent or recurrent symptoms lasting several months after the initial infection. Symptoms can include shortness of breath, physical and mental fatigue, exercise intolerance, headaches, and muscle and joint pain.

However, the probability of developing this condition seems higher in those who suffer from a more intense initial attack of Covid disease. This could be related to a higher viral load at that time.

As we enter the third year of the Covid pandemic and since up to one in three infections may be asymptomatic, it is likely that many of us have been infected without knowing it.

If you experience Persistent fatigue, brain fog, or other symptoms that could be prolonged Covid, you should talk to your GP. Otherwise, knowing our Covid infection status is unlikely to be of much practical benefit. Antibody tests should be reserved for specific medical or public health indications.

Staying up-to-date on Covid vaccination remains our best defense against serious illness in the future.

*ashwin swaminathanSenior Lecturer, Australian National University