Could investing in Ethereum help you retire early?

The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has seen a steep rise in recent years and has a very good chance of a repeat. This is why you should consider investing in Ethereum.

Investing in Ethereum for Retirement – Summary

⭐️ Topic Cryptocurrencies 💰 Types of information Investing in Ethereum ✅ Selected cryptocurrencies Ethereum (ETH) 👉 Where to Invest eToro

Over the past year, cryptocurrency investments have received a lot of attention, in part due to the huge gains that some, such as Ethereum (ETH) have registered. The Ethereum token, ETH, has seen its value rise by more than 700% over the past 12 months. Its price has updated its new all-time high to over $ 4,700, but for the experts, its value will rise much higher in the coming months and years to come.

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum is a blockchain technology platform that allows software developers and programmers to create applications that can be traded using a token called Ether.

Among the elements that are traded using Ether are Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), as well as decentralized financial applications. Ethereum has a market capitalization of over $ 520 billion at the time of writing and the second largest cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin.

In this relatively new world of cryptocurrencies, Ethereum is definitely one of the main options. A recent Bankrate survey found that 49% of young investors (born between 1981 and 1996), 37% of Generation X (those born between 1965 and 1980) and 22% of Baby Boomers ( those born between 1946 and 1964) are comfortable investing in cryptocurrencies. In fact, an increasing number of people are considering insert cryptocurrencies into their retirement portfolios.

Returning to the main topic of the post, why should Ethereum be part of your investment strategy and could it help you retire early? Let’s find out …

The price of cryptocurrencies continues to rise

Since Ethereum launched in 2015, its price has skyrocketed. When it debuted in August 2015, an Ether token was trading at a value of $ 2.77, and immediately dropped to $ 0.75 the next day. Today, an Ether token is worth over $ 4,700.

So, if you had invested $ 100 in Ethereum in August 2015 at $ 0.75 per token, it would have bought you around 134 tokens. Those 134 tokens would be worth around $ 630,000 today, as each is currently trading at a price of around $ 4,700 at the time of writing. If you had invested in Ethereum when the prices were so low, you could certainly retire today and live the rest of your life peacefully.

But doesn’t it make sense to look back that far and think that the opportunity that can change your life is now over? The answer is no. Of course, making such profits in a short time is practically impossible, but keep in mind that Bitcoin was trading at $ 8,000 per token in early 2020 and less than two years later it is almost $ 60,000; Ethereum exactly 12 months ago was worth around $ 600, this means that if you invested in Ethereum in the last year you would have earned over 700% to date. From here you can well understand that the opportunity offered by cryptocurrencies has not passed, it was there before, there is now and there will be tomorrow.

How Much Should You Invest in Ethereum to Retire Early?

Now that you understand the opportunity offered by Ethereum, how much money will I have to invest?

Today, just one Ethereum token is worth around $ 4,700, you don’t have to invest that much. You can invest in Ethereum through an exchange or broker for any amount you want, by investing in a percentage of an ether coin.

However, investing in this relatively new type of asset class carries risks. While Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency and has a first mover advantage, there are many new competitors, cryptocurrencies that will try to conquer its market share with faster and more efficient projects. However, it should be noted that Ethereum is in the process of a major update ad Ethereum 2.0, which should make it more secure, scalable and sustainable.

Investors should also be prepared for wild volatility in the short term, however, as this new sector remains highly speculative. On the other hand, cryptocurrencies, and Ethereum in particular, show great promise, as many believe that blockchain technology will play an important role in the future of technology.

Given the uncertainty, It is not advisable to risk investing large capital in Ethereum or any other cryptocurrency. But it could be something to consider as an aggressive growth option in a diversified portfolio. An allocation of up to 5% / 10% might be fine for those with a high risk tolerance, but remember not to invest more than you can reasonably afford to lose.

As for retiring early, having a diversified portfolio and some viable cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, can help you achieve this.

For investing in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upside and downside, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

