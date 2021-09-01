Could Iron Man survive? Yes, but there is a valid reason why Doctor Strange sacrificed it

Waiting for the Marvel Studios give us another piece of Phase 4 bringing to the small screen Loki along with a great new threat to the MCU, let’s go back to 2019 for a moment, when fans were looking forward to it Avengers: Endgame and the greatest enemy that the heroes were preparing to deal with was Thanos. Those were good times. Until the death of Black Widow, the departure of Postal Code and the sacrifice of Iron Man they have not inexorably upset MCU fans. And one year later, the epilogue reserved for the latter continues to make fans argue, still upset by what, despite having been presented as an inevitable death, according to many was instead very avoidable. But let’s go in order.

The reason we all firmly believe that no other ending would have been possible is basically the word of one character: Doctor Strange. Only he, in fact, was able to see the 14,000,604 future scenarios that would have presented themselves to the Avengers in the battle against Thanos and, therefore, only he could have guided the protagonists to victory. And indeed, it did.

But the certainty that Iron Man’s sacrifice was the one and only way to achieve it, after all, is based on the trust we place in the Sorcerer Supreme and in his honesty. In short, he’s one of the good guys, why would he have killed our favorite hero if it wasn’t necessary?

Let’s not forget, however, that Strange was also quite clear, during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, in reiterating that he would have had no qualms about sacrificing the lives of each of the protagonists – Tony, in particular – if he had had to choose between their salvation and that of Gem of the Time. A very ambiguous character therefore, who does not play on anyone’s side, who has no teams or battle mates, if not those necessary to achieve his goals. And a similar detail can only ignite some doubts about his “loyalty” towards the other heroes.

But let’s get to the theory. Could Iron Man have been saved? If we put Strange’s words aside, logic would lead us to say yes. They were on the battlefield Thor And Captain Marvel, the two most powerful heroes in the MCU except for Hulk, already the author of the first snap and therefore too weak to complete a second. By comparing its strength with that of the Thunder God and Carol Danvers, we can say almost with certainty that they too would have been able to save the Universe and survive the energy of the Infinity Gauntlet. Certainly more than a “simple” human.

If we firmly believe that their intervention would have been impossible, it is only because in the finale it was Doctor Strange himself who let Tony understand it. But we don’t know if he was honest with him or not. And according to the theory, well, it wasn’t.

According to fan suspicions, the Sorcerer Supreme could have prompted Thor or Captain Marvel to take the glove and the situation in hand. Avengers: Endgame, but he didn’t do it because Stark’s survival would have made the Universe a worse place anyway. Yes, he would have been safe, but he would face other future threats from Iron Man.

Going back in the history of the MCU in fact, we can see that many of the villains faced by the protagonists were born precisely because of Tony or the Stark Industries: Obadiah Stane and Ivan Vanko, Aldrich Killian, Mysterio, Adrian Toomes and of course Ultron. All linked in some way to his activities or those of his company.

Of course, Tony was also essential to the world by becoming a member of the Avengers and protecting the innocent, but it’s possible that Strange saw far beyond the battle with Thanos, realizing that because of Iron Man – perhaps precisely because of the upheaval he would have. Could you have created after developing technology like time travel? – more enemies would arrive capable of endangering the fate of the Universe. And at that point, he chose to eliminate two problems with a snap.

A sad but certainly plausible hypothesis. What do you think?

Avengers: Endgame, we recall, boasts in the cast names such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow And Josh Brolin.

Here is the official synopsis released by Disney:

The final epic of the Infinity Saga in a dramatic showdown that pits the Avengers against Thanos. After devastating Devastating events have wiped out half the world’s population and scattered their ranks, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward, but must do so together to restore order to the universe and save loved ones.

Source: ScreenRant

