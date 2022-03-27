Could Jack be saved?, debate opens on the end of ‘Titanic’

Few are the people who have not seen ‘Titanic’, however, everyone knows the story between Jack and Rose, as well as the question of whether its protagonist had been saved.

Through tiktok the user @jtallan started a debate about the outcome of the popular film by James Cameron. In the clip you can see the prop table that Leonardo DiCaprio did not use and that saved Kate Winslet’s Rose after she sinks the ship.

The user advises that the object is in the window of a Planet Hollywood exhibition at Disney Springs, at Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, so it is enough to be in the park to take some measurements and check it.

It should be remembered that the protagonists survive the sinking but are left adrift in the ocean. Rose climbs over the door and Jack is submerged in the freezing water, killing him.

Given this, users draw their conclusions about a possible alternative ending that Jack could have had. “I’m going to say this once. The reason they both didn’t get on the panel is because they would have sunk into the water, which means the cold Atlantic would go down,” one user noted.

“I will always say that there is room for two there.” But the video made people like Kim, for example, change her mind: “Maybe they wouldn’t both fit together after all.” Jessie, in turn, took the opportunity to make a joke: “The wood panel is the real hero of the movie.”

22 years after the premiere of the film, at a press conference for Once upon a time… in Hollywood, DiCaprio spoke of the effusive debate.

In conversation with MTV News, Leo faced the question along with his co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. What did he reply? “I have no comments”.

And there was no way to soften the actor. First Robbie said that the scene at the end is “the biggest controversy” of the film and he confessed that he cried “the seas” when he saw it. Then Pitt, without any filter, asked his friend if he would have fit in the wood.

“Could you, could you have gotten in there? You could have, right?” Brad asked, to which DiCaprio replied, “No comment.”

Robbie asked him if he ever asked if the table could be made smaller and the actor, as expected, replied the same: “I will not comment.”

In 2016, in dialogue with Jimmy Kimmel, Winslet took a position: “I think it could have actually fit in that part of the door.”

For his part, Cameron spoke on the subject and put a cold cloth on the matter.

“The thing was big enough to hold her, and not big enough to hold him. The film is about death and separation; he had to die. So whether it was that, or if a chimney fell on him, he was going down,” the director told Vanity Fair.

“It’s called art. Things happen for artistic reasons, not for physical reasons, “concluded James, not very amused by the unusual debate.

WITH MULTIMEDIA INFORMATION