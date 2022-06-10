Could Johnny Depp forgive Amber Heard the payment of 10 million dollars? know the reasons

HIt’s been two weeks since the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardwith a verdict that many expected: actor’s victory Heard had to pay 15 million dollars to Depp, although it was finally reduced to 10, since the punitive sanction of five million was forgiven, in addition to the fact that the actor has to pay two.

Of course, according to several media outlets and the actress’s own lawyers, Heard can’t pay the amount Depp asks for. Something that the interpreter of Jack Sparrow he knows plenty and tells himself that he could forgive that debt.

Why would Johnny Depp forgive the payment of 10 million to Amber Heard?

The actor he is elated after winning the trial, his lawyers explain that they had never seen him smile like that in the last six years. But they have reversed the verdict, pointing out that Johnny would not be interested in what Heard has to pay him.

Camille Vasquez and Benjamin ChewDepp’s lawyers, explained on the show ‘Today‘ that “the verdict is overwhelmingly positive for Johnny. It was unanimous: there were seven people who decided that he was defamed. I was talking to a mutual friend of Johnny’s and he said: ‘I haven’t seen Johnny smile like that in six years.“.

A few words that continued with the reason for this pardon: “How did the Mr. Depp, it was never about money for him. It was about restoring his reputation and he has done it“, add the litigants.

Which means Depp doesn’t want money, just go back to being that great Hollywood actor and recover all the projects that have been canceled after the accusations of his ex-wife.