Could Johnny Depp return to Pirates of the Caribbean now?

They are not topics that are usually touched on this websitebut the ruling in favor of Johnny Depp marks a before and after in regards to the actor’s cinematographic future, which could involve his return to Pirates of the Caribbean.

I know, I know what you’re thinking, Johnny Depp wouldn’t return to Pirates of the Caribbean as Jack Sparrow Not even for a million alpacas. We all hear that sentence, but we also know that there are two different scripts for pirates of the caribbean 6one with Margot Robbie as a protagonist, and another without her, and this is where the speculation begins.

An ex-director of Disney sees possible the return of Johnny Depp to Pirates of the Caribbean

Don’t leave without reading: How to watch Pirates of the Caribbean in chronological order?

The identity of this former Walt Disney manager is unknown, so the truth of this could be limited. The fact is that he has spoken about this controversial case and believes that right now from Hollywood the actor is seen with different eyes, and the sentence that gave him the “victor” a few days ago could have paved the way for the return of one of the highest grossing Disney sagas:

“I strongly believe that after the verdict, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga is ready for a reboot with Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow back on board. This saga has a lot of potential at the box office and we are talking about a character that is very loved among fans and that is deeply rooted in Disney culture.” Former anonymous director of Disney for People magazine.

Do you want the return of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow?

Yes indeed, not everything is optimismbecause this director has not been the only one to speak, another worker quite close to the pirate movies has revealed an option that could please a certain sector of the fandom, at least in part:

“I would say they’re going to make Margot Robbie be Jack Sparrow’s daughter, and Johnny Depp would do a test cameo.” Anonymous worker for People magazine.

It sounds pretty clever, but the question is: Does it make sense to continue the saga for the sixth film without the greatest of its protagonists? If the public rejects the proposal, goodbye Jack Sparrow, however, if this action were carried out, and the public saw it with good eyes, Disney would have no choice but to make him return to the franchise.

In fact, the anonymous source criticizes the actor’s statement, in which he acknowledged during the trial that he would not work with Disney again, not even for 300 million dollars. This source is based on the financial problems of the actor:

“Based on their financial problems, I don’t buy it, especially considering that Pirates of the Caribbean is a global box office phenomenon.

Whether in Pirates of Cribe 6 or not, it is clear that Johnny Depp will gradually return to the Hollywood scene. In fact, there are rumors that place it in Bitelchús 2. whatorwill it happen before?