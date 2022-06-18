Could Leonardo DiCaprio leave his girlfriend Camila Morrone because he has already turned 25?

In social networks, users began to make burlesque comments, because Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, the model Camila Morrone, celebrated her 25th birthday – and you will think, what’s wrong with that? -, because the actor has a reputation for only going out with young women, so they predict that the romance could end very soon.

On Twitter, a user shared a video with images of the model and the actor, while the background song “The Final Countdown” by Europe plays, to which several tweeters reacted with jokes.

User @spideymang commented, “Camila Morrone turns 25 and starts counting the duration of the relationship,” along with laughing emoticons.

DiCaprio has previously dated actresses like Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, and Gisele Bündchen, and they all have the pattern of being 25 or so. With Bündchen he dated for six years.

In the comments of the video there are some like, “Happy birthday honey!!! It’s time for us to break up », or « She hasn’t known her since she was like 12 years old? ».

Even another user published a table that he called: “Leonardo DiCaprio refuses to date a woman his age”, where a “statistic” of his partners is observed.

Although the couple has been teased about the age difference, Morrone defended their relationship in 2019, telling the Los Angeles Times that he did not understand the criticism.

“There are so many relationships in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, where people have huge age differences. I think anyone should be able to date whoever he wants to date,” she said.