We know that to stay healthy and well, it is essential to take care of your diet. Fruits and vegetables (at least 5 servings a day), legumes, cereals, oily fish. These are just some of the foods that strengthen our body’s defenses and help it ward off some important diseases.

For example, in this previous article we have provided a yummy recipe rich in vitamin D and K that would help lower blood cholesterol levels and protect the heart.

We also remember that this beloved vegetable could extend the life of the brain and increase mental abilities.

The importance of eating fruit

In particular, experts recommend consuming at least 3 servings of fruit per day. To eat after main meals or as a healthy and healthy snack.

Pears, apples, kiwis, tangerines, etc. They are all foods that have important beneficial properties, fundamental for our body.

There are also some less known fruits but they also have an excellent source of vitamins and mineral salts.

It is appropriate to speak of a fruit in particular, called dragon fruit, also known as pitaya or pitahaya. Produced by some species of cactus and native to Central America.

A fruit with a very fascinating appearance, aesthetically reminiscent of a prickly pear. It is characterized by a leathery red skin (but also yellow or pink) and a pulp that has edible black seeds, similar to those of the kiwi. Its pulp is very sweet, creamy and refreshing.

Dragon fruit is easy to consume, just cut it in half and taste its inside with the help of a teaspoon. But this food is also great for adding to smoothies or fruit salads. In Asian countries it often accompanies meat or fish dishes.

Could lower cholesterol and invigorate the memory this little-known fruit to eat even during the holidays

According to experts, dragon fruit is a good source of vitamins and minerals. In fact, it could lower cholesterol and invigorate the memory this little-known fruit to eat even during the holidays.

A food with antioxidant properties that could help reduce blood cholesterol levels. It would therefore contribute to reducing the formation of dangerous plaques, responsible for heart disease and stroke. But not only that, the dragon fruit would also stimulate brain activity, promoting concentration and memory.

Of course, our advice is always to contact your doctor if you suffer from particular pathologies.