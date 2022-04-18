Could Mad Men come back centered on one of the secondary characters in the series?

Kiernan Shipka was just eight years old when ‘Mad Men’ was released in July 2007., the series that explored the splendor of the advertising world in the New York of the 60s and that is about to turn 15 years old. Her role was that of the daughter of Don Draper, a successful and at the same time tormented creative of one of the most important agencies on Madison Avenue in New York. Recently, in an interview, the actress who won two SAG awards (2008 and 2009) for her portrayal of Sally Draper has declared that she would like to reprise her role. “I’m not done with Sally”, she has assured her. In addition, she has ventured to predict where her character might live now: “I don’t think she’s in New York, I think she’d be in Los Angeles, but I’m not done with her at all.” Precisely, the protagonist of the series ended up on the west coast, what other connections could there be between the two characters? Will Sally have dedicated himself to advertising like her father? Maybe she is she actress she? Will she have a partner or has she been a mother?

At the moment, these questions have no answer because as far as is known, There are no official plans for the return of ‘Mad Men’ centered on the character of Sally Draper, beyond Kiernan Shipka’s own wishes. Following her role in the series that won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for four consecutive years, Shipka has starred in another hit series, Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’. The actress has also said that she is still in contact with her fictional father, Jon Hamm, with whom she now has a more adult relationship than during the filming of the series. “I’ve been running into him a lot lately. He’s great.”

It is not the first time that there has been talk of a possible sequel to the series and already in 2015 the director of operations of Lionsgate TV Sandra Stern spoke of the possibility of a project set in the present. The point is that the only character who could be tracked down is Sally Draper.. “Given that Mad Man ends almost 50 years ago, most of the characters would be dead by now,” Stern said. “Sally is the only one young enough to be able to see her 30 or 40 years later.” An option that Hamm himself saw feasible, as he stated that same year in an interview: “I would see that series.”

At the time, there was even talk of a sin-off of ‘Mad Men’ starring Peggy Olson’s character, which was brought to life by Elisabeth Moss as a fearless young creative trying to get ahead in a man’s world thanks to her flair for advertising. However, series creator Matthew Weiner was never quite clear on the project, as the Lionsgate TV exec explained: “Matt wasn’t comfortable with the idea of ​​a sin-off.” We will have to wait to see if Shipka’s statements go further and come true or if they remain in a simple desire expressed aloud.