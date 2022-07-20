Could Marvel characters make it to Super Smash Bros. in future installments?

The collaborations of Marvel with different video games it is something that is the order of the day, good proof of this is the amount of content present in titles like Fortnite; For this reason, it would not be surprising if, in the future, we also have our favorite superheroes in great games of the great N, such as Super Smash Bros.

A while back, it was virtually unthinkable that characters like Sora from Kingdom Hearts or Steve and Alex from Minecraft would join the roster, but Sakurai made it happen in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For this reason, and taking into account the growing popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the comics, it would not be unreasonable to think that in future installments we could handle Spider-Man and company.

Why should these characters be included in Smash Bros.? What superheroes could arrive? This is what we are going to talk about in this article, Nintenderos.

Marvel and video games, a relationship almost as old as Super Mario himself

The history of Marvel and video games dates back to the early eighties. Since then, there have been many titles that have seen the light; in fact, a lot of them have made their way to Nintendo consoles. From the Game Boy to the Switch, going, of course, to the Super Nintendo or the GameCube, practically all the consoles of the big N have had a game of these popular superheroes in their catalogue.

Now, despite the fact that there are many video games of these beloved superheroes, there are few fight deliveries where we can handle them. In this sense, the most popular is Marvel vs. capcom, the well-known saga that, curiously, has never reached the consoles of the Japanese company. Taking into account everything mentioned so far, Marvel characters could not have a better debut in Nintendo fighting games than appearing in a new installment of Super Smash Bros..

Regardless of our guesses, is there a chance these superheroes and superheroines will land in Nintendo’s quintessential fighting game? Well, if we look at the latest news, Super Smash Bros. is already part of the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it is that in MS. Marvel, the Disney + series, there is a direct reference to this saga, as Kamala Khan herself mentions it talking to her friend Nakia at school. Nakia doesn’t seem to like the idea, because she says, “Will you invite me to play Smash Bros? Because if so, I’m busy. Kamala responds by saying, “Don’t hate the player, hate the game.” This is when Nakia says, “The thing is, I hate the game!” If Super Smash Bros. appears in a Marvel series, why couldn’t it be the other way around?

Marvel characters in Super Smash Bros., would they add or subtract?

We’ve already talked about the possibilities of Marvel characters coming to Super Smash Bros.; Now, it’s time to talk about another important aspect: does it make sense for Iron-Man, Hulk and company to join the squad? Or, to put it another way, would they bring something new to Smash Bros., or would they just become just another bunch of fighters? Of course, if Marvel characters make it to Smash, they’ll have to adapt to the style of different fighters. In this sense, within the group of distance fighters we could find Hawkeye or Star-Lord; Within the quota of sword fighters would be heroes like Thor, although technically his thing is not a sword, Black Knight or Blade; and in the group of hand-to-hand fighters would be the bulk of the characters, with Spider-Man, Captain America, the aforementioned MS. Marvel or Carol Danvers.

Taking this as a reference, we can safely say that the Marvel characters would not subtract if they came to Super Smash Bros., but they would contribute all their essence and, without a doubt, they would make the series much more entertaining. Now, it is still not clear if they would contribute something more apart from what has already been mentioned. They would undoubtedly attract new fans to Nintendo consoles, so their inclusion in the roster of fighters would be a very smart move by the great N.

The superheroes that could arrive

Of course, There are many Marvel characters that could reach a future installment of Super Smash Bros.. Perhaps, superheroes like Thor, Captain America or Spider-Man could not be missing, as they are among the most popular, but it would also be interesting to see others who, in recent times, have been gaining more prominence, such as Hawkeye or MS. Marvel. In fact, if we take into account what was mentioned in previous sections, the inclusion of the latter seems almost necessary.

Now, there is a character that cannot be missing in the Nintendo fighting game: Captain Marvel. In addition to being one of the most powerful superheroines, and one of the ones that would play the most in combat, there is no doubt that her inclusion would be a tribute to Brie Larsonactress who gives life to Carol Danvers in the cinema, and who has shown on many occasions that she’s a big nintendo fan.

So far our review of the possibilities of Marvel characters reaching Super Smash Bros., Nintendo. Now it’s your turn, do you think this could become a reality? Will we see these popular superheroes in the fighting game par excellence of the big N or will other characters arrive before? Do not hesitate to leave us your opinion in the comments.