Could Meredith and Nick walk down the aisle before ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ ends?

If there’s one thing the Grey’s Anatomy writers enjoy the most, it’s making romantic relationships on the show legally binding. Throughout the show’s history, fans have seen Gray Sloan Memorial doctors marry in non-traditional ways, from the impromptu Nevada nuptials of April Kepner (Sarah Drew) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) to Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) unexpected wedding on a ferry.

Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) certainly had the most random wedding, since they didn’t have any. Instead of formally saying their vows, they wrote their promises on a post-it in season 5. As Grey’s fans witnessed in season 11, Derek died after a car accident that left him with irreversible brain damage. Since then, Meredith has moved on with a transplant surgeon named Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman).

But are Meredith and Nick ready for marriage?

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Gray and Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh in season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

Meredith and Nick hit a milestone on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18: is he getting married again?

After Derek’s death, Meredith sailed as a widow while working and raising the couple’s children: Zola, Bailey, and Ellis. She eventually got her feet wet in the dating scene with Dr. William Thorpe (Scott Elrod) and Dr. Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson). Before contracting COVID-19 in season 17, Meredith and Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) hooked up as widowers and single parents. And of course, who could forget her intense romance with the late Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti)? However, none of her potential suitors compared to the love she and Derek shared.

In the current season, season 18, Meredith and Nick meet years after she saved Nick’s life in season 13. She later finds out that he works at the same hospital that she agrees to work at twice per week After their meeting, Meredith and Nick go on various dates while she is in Minnesota. Eventually, they have sex and embark on a long-distance relationship. Throughout the season, the pair spend as much time together as possible between their demanding races.

In season 18, episode 11, “Legacy,” their relationship heats up when Nick admits that he is “falling in love” with Meredith and fears that he will lose control of the situation. They also merge their lives in several more episodes when Nick meets Meredith’s children, and Meredith meets Nick’s niece, Charlotte (Anna Grace Barlow). However, the couple is in the early stages of their connection and is not ready for marriage.

Meredith introduces Nick to her children.

Ellen Pompeo and Scott Speedman had “chemistry” before Nick became Meredith’s boyfriend.

Although Meredith and Nick likely won’t get married in season 18, hope is still high for season 19. Despite multiple rumors about her future on Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen signed on for another season as Meredith.

Though Scott isn’t guaranteed to stay on the show, the actress thinks he’s “a hottie,” and it’s clear she turns him and Meredith down. She also said that his off-screen friendship helps them connect on-screen.

“I love Scott,” Ellen told Entertainment Tonight. “Scott and I are friends, and he was on the show a few years ago. He and I had great chemistry. We had so much fun together. I think we work in a similar way as actors, so we have a great working relationship.”

He added, “We always work the same way, we’re always trying to elevate the scenes and find how to make the scenes realistic and genuine.”

Catch new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Thursdays at 9pm EST on ABC.

