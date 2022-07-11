Could Nicki Minaj be pregnant with her second child?

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child in September 2020, a son she calls “Papa Bear.” Ahead of Nicki’s headlining performance at London’s Wireless Festival on Sunday, the rapper took to Instagram Live to answer some fan questions. The one that came up the most was: “Are you pregnant?“.

“If I’m pregnant? Oh, I really wanted to tweet this: ‘I’m not fat, everyone, I’m pregnant [rires].” Oh wait. Did I say it wrong? I am sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant I’m not pregnant, I’m fat. But thank you, guys, for all the congratulatory messages.”

Nicki Minaj fans thought she might be pregnant with her second child, but TMZ confirmed that she wasn’t expecting it — at least not yet. Maybe it’s an ongoing project, with her husband, who was just sentenced to a year of house arrest for not registering as a sex offender in the state of California. That, only the future will tell, especially since a second child would fit perfectly into Nicki’s ten-year plan. As she said during an interview for Complex in 2012: