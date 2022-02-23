Could prolonged COVID strain the outpatient medical system?

Carolina Nieto, of Escondido, and Julio Lara, of Valley Center, became the newest patients in Sharp HealthCare’s COVID-19 recovery program Friday, meeting with rehabilitation specialists to lessen lingering symptoms they’ve suffered since. 2021.

Nieto, 63, arrived with her oxygen tank, a year after the virus kept her in the hospital for 15 days. She continues to struggle with multiple symptoms of COVID-19, including partial short-term memory loss and exhaustion, when she tries to walk more than a few steps at a time.

Lara, 42, was unable to return to her active life. His scarred lungs, he said, have kept activities ranging from surfing to snowboarding on hold, and his severe fatigue makes simple tasks like carrying trash to the curb difficult, even months after his illness.

With symptoms persisting for more than 90 days after infection, both are experiencing what the world calls prolonged COVID, a state of ongoing illness that can drag on for months or even years.

Neither was Nieto a victim of the recent wave of Ómicron; the infection occurred in January 2021, when the original strains of the virus were still driving the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Lara case began in September, at that time, the Delta variant dominated.

Their visit to the recovery clinic in San Diego last week illustrates an important point: Previous waves of infections continue to generate significant demand for medical care, even as Omicron’s peak subsides.

Julio Lara works with respiratory care practitioner Kathleen Kennedy. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / San Diego Union-Tribune)

It’s a discouraging trend, given that local records show more than 300,000 San Diego County residents have started showing signs or tested positive since Christmas. The quick question is: If new cases of prolonged COVID are still emerging from exposures that occurred a year ago, will Omicron’s lingering symptoms push the outpatient medical system into overdrive?

After all, previous estimates of coronavirus sequelae indicate that 10% to 30% of all infections had multiple symptoms that lingered for months after the original infection resolved. In that sense, those 300,000 Christmas infections could be expected to generate between 30,000 and 90,000 cases of prolonged COVID.

But local experts believe preliminary estimates of long-COVID prevalence, made when other variants were dominant, are likely too high for what Omicron’s spike was.

While the post-COVID holiday hangover is already being felt in doctors’ offices across the region and country in the form of increased demand for appointments, there is optimism that it won’t grow as fiercely as it might have with earlier ones.

The nature of Omicron itself, and the fact that a large proportion of the population was vaccinated when it arrived, are the two key factors that give specialists hope.

There is a growing consensus in the medical literature that the overall lower severity of cases caused by Omicron is likely to translate into fewer long-term COVID diagnoses.

And research increasingly shows that those who are partially or fully vaccinated before becoming infected have fewer prolonged symptoms of COVID than those who were never vaccinated.

A study of 1.2 million British residents published last month in the Lancet, a respected medical journal, found that the odds of having symptoms 28 days after infection were cut “by about half by having both doses.”

Carolina Nieto exercises at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center in San Diego. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Another research paper from a think tank in Massachusetts shows clear gains even for those who weren’t vaccinated at the time of infection, said Dr. William Tseng, an internal medicine specialist and deputy area medical director for Kaiser Permanente San Diego.

After examining the medical records of more than 240,000 people who tested positive for the coronavirus, the researchers found that those who received at least one dose before infection were seven to 10 times less likely to report two or more symptoms of prolonged COVID, in comparison with unvaccinated patients.

Those favorable odds also seem to extend to those who are inoculated even after they begin their recovery. “You are four to six times less likely to experience prolonged COVID if you get vaccinated within four weeks. If you do it for four to eight weeks, it’s three times less likely,” Tseng explained.

There is also mounting evidence that, for some of those who have had a severe case, the vaccine may serve as a kind of immune reset button. That was the case of Nieto.

While the vaccines weren’t widely available when he got sick in January 2021, he started his dosing sequence in April of that year, at a time when he was feeling lousy. “The first inoculation made me feel much better,” she commented. “I used to shake a lot, and that went away the day after my first injection.

“My shortness of breath was very strong. She couldn’t be without oxygen for a second. It’s not perfect yet; I need it when I walk, but I have improved a lot since I got vaccinated.”

Lara said that he and his family were not vaccinated when they went to a concert in Las Vegas in September. Returning home, he did not feel well. He followed a 10-day hospital stay on high-dose oxygen, and later learned that he had pulmonary fibrosis, a condition caused by scarred respiratory tissue. Today, he said, according to his doctors, he has permanently lost about 30% of the capacity of his lungs.

Now dedicated to preserving what remains, the father, husband and business owner said he hasn’t decided to get vaccinated yet. His focus for now, he explained, will be on rehabilitation, especially breathing exercises that he hopes will restore his ability to play sports at a rate close to what he was able to do before he got sick.

Patchy test results (there were four negatives before his positive) and the political maelstrom around the vaccine, he added, have left him skeptical on the subject.

Julio Lara is examined by Kathleen Kennedy, a specialist in respiratory care. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / San Diego Union-Tribune)

“At this point, the damage is already done,” he said. “The vaccine is not going to help my lungs go back to the way they were before.”

Experts would counter that the natural immunity gained by winning a fight against COVID wears off over time and that there is increasing evidence of reinfection, especially in places where Omicron caused a spike in cases.

While vaccination appears capable of reducing the long-standing burden of COVID-19 related to Omicron, local doctors believe the large number of cases in such a short period of time may still overwhelm an already overwhelmed health care system.

Dr. Lucy Horton, an infectious conditions specialist at UC San Diego, who runs the university’s long-term COVID clinic, thinks the infection is particularly difficult for those with chronic diseases and conditions. For example, it is often more difficult for diabetics to control their blood sugar levels; migraines may occur more frequently, a previous mild asthma may intensify.

These factors are likely to make Omicron’s presence felt despite the advantage of a population that was vaccinated when it arrived. “I’m kind of optimistic that the numbers will be a little bit lower because of that,” Horton said. “However, just because of the large number of cases that have occurred recently, even 5% would be significant.”

Dr. Abisola Olulade, a family medicine practitioner who works in Sharp’s COVID recovery program, agreed. “Anecdotally, in my practice, I see more people with long-term symptoms. I have definitely seen it for the last four to eight weeks, she would say, since Ómicron started,” she stated.

Those signs, in addition to brain fog, added Dr. Bradley Patay, medical director of the COVID Recovery Program at Scripps Clinic in Torrey Pines, are the most common of the prolonged symptoms. Brain fog, often described as an inability to focus or concentrate and a tendency to forget, has so far been the most difficult of all therapies to overcome.

Some, he said, struggle to maintain and act on ideas, an especially distressing condition for the large number of local residents who pursue scientific careers. Techniques like brainstorming can help clear the fog, but progress is slow. Part of the problem is the overwhelming anxiety that comes with being stuck in a mental fog that prevents a person from returning to previous levels of productivity. “The brain takes longer to heal,” she noted. “That’s almost one of the last things that improves in the patients I’m seeing.”

Although getting vaccinated helped clear things up, Nieto continues to experience some confusion. “When I speak, I forget the words, whether it’s English or Spanish,” she said. “I want to say something and I can’t be precise. It’s like having an incomplete conversation.”

Getting off the oxygen and further removing the mental effects of COVID, he said, are his main hopes with this therapy. But both she and Lara also want the persistence of long-term COVID in the community and the broader health system to be more widely recognized.

After spending time in the hospital, both said they were released and had trouble getting follow-up appointments with specialists. Referrals for rehab programs took a long time. In the community, few seem to talk about symptoms that last.

“They don’t talk much about patients with prolonged symptoms anymore,” Nieto said. “Somehow, they are forgetting us.”

“You know that there are many other people who are going through this, but you feel alone,” Lara added. “You’re just trying to figure out what to do next to get better.”

