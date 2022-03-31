Could Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti reach America for the 2022 Opening?

It was in the Opening 2018 that he America club He won his last championship in the MX League, Although apparently it is not too long, with the demands that exist in Coapa, it is a long period of frustration, after the azulcrema team has failed in decisive moments, as it happened in 2019 and 2021.

Tuca to America?

One of the measures taken by the America Directive was replace almost a month ago to Santiago Solari, to temporarily place Fernando Ortiz, however, candidates continue to emerge to occupy the bench of the Eaglesalthough the first option would be Nicholas Larcamon, as reported by Jonathan Pena.

But it was this Tuesday, March 30, that the sports journalist, willie gonzalez on the radio show, RG La DeportivaI affirm that Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti would be about to get to America club in the next tournament Opening 2022, resulting in news that surprised fans and the press.

“El Tuca goes to America. Do you know why he goes to America? He is going to solve America’s problem, they just like ours,” González said.

It should be noted that it was on June 3, 2021 that the Juarez Braves announced to Ricardo Ferretti as the new coach, although the border team is in last place in the campaign, the coach stated some time ago that he was committed and that he had to fulfill his contract, mainly with the goal of getting the club out of the relegation zone, but He reaffirmed: “When the Bravos directive ends, you will have the word if you are willing for me to continue in the technical direction of the team.” Meanwhile, in Coapa they will opt for younger strategists.

