Could Russia be kicked out of its permanent UN Security Council seat over Ukraine invasion | Univision World News

93 members of the General Assembly voted to remove Russia from the 47-nation body, which is based in Geneva, Switzerland.
As the war in Ukraine progresses, Moscow is becoming a pariah nation, with economic ties with the United States and Europe severed, with the threat of more sanctions strangling (or at least complicating) the economy.
President Joe Biden proposed removing Russia from the group of the 20 largest economies in the world, the G20, as it was already removed in 2014 from the G7, the most industrialized countries on the planet, after the annexation of the Crimean peninsula.
This week, after the massacre of civilians in Bucha that was evidenced by the withdrawal of Russian troops from that city near kyiv, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, gave a video address to the Security Council in which he called for Russia is removed from the executive body of the UN.
Can Russia be removed from the Security Council?
As created, the fifteen-member UN Security Council grants veto powers to five of them, who are the permanent members. Russia is one of them.
The five permanent members are: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia. These countries have the power to veto, or refuse, any substantive resolution.
There are also 10 non-permanent members, these are: Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway and the United Arab Emirates.
In his speech, Zelensky demanded that Russia be held accountable for its actions and called on the Security Council to make decisions to achieve peace in Ukraine.
“If you don’t know how to make this decision, you can do two things: remove Russia (from the council), as an aggressor and source of war, so that it can’t block decisions on its own aggression (…) or the other option is to show that we can reform or change”.
“If there is no alternative and no choice, then the next option would be to completely disband.”
Sensitive images: Bodies found in mass graves and hands tied after withdrawal of Russian forces in Bucha, Ukraine
Can a permanent member of the Security Council be removed?
The UN charter does not describe a way to remove a permanent member of the Security Council.
A country can be removed from the United Nations General Assembly by a vote based on the recommendation of the Security Council.
“A member of the United Nations that has persistently violated the Principles contained in this Charter may be expelled from the Organization by the General Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council,” states Article 6 of the charter.
It is not clear whether the Assembly can do the opposite and recommend to the Council the expulsion of one of its members who, by the way, is one of the 5 permanent members with veto power.
In any case, since Russia is a permanent member, the Council cannot recommend Russia’s dismissal without its consent.
The Russian delegation would need to approve its own dismissal.
What is the Security Council for?
Towards the end of World War II, representatives from some 50 countries came together to create the United Nations in hopes of preventing another global war.
Based on their importance during the conflict, these five states were granted permanent membership in the forum, which is responsible for ensuring international peace and security.
The Security Council is considered the executive body of the UN because it is the only one whose decisions are binding.
Frequently, however, nations with veto power have overridden some of those decisions when they are contrary to their interests or those of like-minded nations, as has happened when the US has vetoed resolutions against Israel for actions against the Palestinians.