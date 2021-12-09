Could Shiba Inu reach $ 100 billion by the end of 2022?

The rise of Shiba Inu has challenged conventional investment returns. And now, thanks to the growing adoption of the SHIB token and the bullish momentum of the broader cryptocurrency market, a $ 100 billion market cap may not be out of reach, but big risks remain.

The Incredible Rise of Shiba Inu (SHIB) was one of the most exciting investment stories of 2021. From January 1st to the peak reached on October 27th, Shiba Inu generated a profit of over 121,000,000%! Yes, that’s not a mistake, this token has generated life-changing returns for investors who resisted during its bull run.

Could Shiba Inu reach $ 100 billion? – Summary

⭐️ Topic Shiba Inu (SHIB) 💰 Types of information Invest in Shiba Inu ✅ Risk / return ratio Very high 👉 Where to Invest eToro

SHIB was the coin that preformed the most in 2021 and it is normal to wonder if he will be able to do the same next year.

Even after retreating from its all-time high, Shiba Inu currently has a market capitalization of around $ 20 billion. The cryptocurrency has enjoyed stellar momentum despite high price volatility, but will be able to exceed 100 billion dollars of capitalization by the end of next year?

Now, before we continue this article and talk about the questions to ask yourself before investing in Shiba Inu, you should know that SHIB is available on the world’s leading online investment platform eToro. In recent years eToro has captured the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts; today there are about thirty digital currencies on which it is possible to trade, as well as buy directly as on a real exchange. And it is precisely this dual nature of cryptocurrency broker / exchange that is the unique note of the eToro platform.

Furthermore, the Copy Trading function it is one of the most appreciated by all investors, especially the less experienced, who can literally copy the investments of professional traders.

With eToro you can build a cryptocurrency wallet with a capital of only € 50. Alternatively, a free demo account to test investments in a simulated way. To find out more, visit the Broker’s website at https://www.etoro.com/it/

Build your ideal crypto wallet starting with just € 50



How the SHIB token got big

The SHIB token is one of the most explosive investments in history. His performance is even more incredible, considering it started out as a kind of joke. While Dogecoin has been digitally coined as a cryptocurrency to fake Bitcoin, SHIB entered the market as a parody of the DOGE token. Even in the era of meme coins, being brought to the world as a parody of a parody is an unlikely basis for generating legendary profits.

Shiba Inu has managed to attract a large and very busy group of supporters, and people who doubted its growth potential have seen the token repeatedly beat the odds. Although the SHIB token lacks fundamentals or use cases as well as serving as a currency or speculative investment tool, this hasn’t stopped him from making huge gains.

If SHIB continues to gain adoption among cryptocurrency users and investors, it’s possible that its Shiba Inu price it will rise significantly above current levels. Considering that the cryptocurrency has already made huge gains in 2021, it is not out of the question that it could grow 5 times more by the end of next year.

What could bring the SHIB to $ 100 billion in capitalization?

Shiba Inu was recently valued at around $ 0.0000369, down about 50% from its maximum price of $ 0.00008841 per token. Returning to its all-time high would bring the token’s market capitalization back to around $ 50 billion. From there, it would only have to double once more to hit the $ 100 billion mark.

Cryptocurrencies can allow businesses and services to reduce transaction fees and other barriers created by the need to transfer money through banks and payment processing services. SHIB will be accepted as a form of payment in AMC Entertainment theaters within the next few months and further integration with other businesses and services could create positive momentum for the currency. More recently, SHIB investors have gotten excited about the possibility that the token can be integrated into metaverse projects.

It is also worth noting that SHIB has been following the cryptocurrency bull market trend for much of 2021 and that the token will likely continue to trade in line with the broader cryptocurrency market. So that Shiba Inu reaches $ 100 billion by the end of next year, the overall cryptocurrency market is likely to continue to enjoy strong bullish momentum. If not, the cryptocurrency will need very encouraging business integration and user adoption trends to grow 5x from its current valuation level by the end of 2022.

How should investors treat Shiba Inu?

The volatile and unpredictable nature of SHIB’s price swings means it’s hard to predict where the cryptocurrency’s valuation will move in the coming months and years. Outside of attracting more investors and uses as a means of payment, and the bullish push of the large crypto space, there doesn’t seem to be many other specific catalysts that will significantly increase the token’s price.

However, there is a good chance that Shiba Inu’s market cap could exceed $ 100 billion next year. Based on the token’s demonstrated propensity for explosive gains and growing interest in the overall cryptocurrency space, the SHIB token may be able to provide even bigger gains in the next year. Investors simply need to approach the token with the knowledge that its prices are likely to continue to be highly volatile.

The potential for massive gains is still there, but the Shiba Inu remains an incredibly high-risk investment and you probably shouldn’t buy the token unless you’re also willing to accept the potential for substantial losses.

Invest with the help of the experts

Are you experienced enough to trade cryptocurrencies? If you are not, but you still want to take advantage of the market trend, you can delegate someone else in your place. On the trading platform eToro you can use the function copy trading, a service that allows you to choose an expert trader and automatically copy his every move. Find the best investors, click on copy and let them try to generate a profit for you too.

Shiba Inu Real Time Chart (SHIB)

Trade on Shiba Inu (SHIB) with a regulated Broker

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

For investing in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upside and downside, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

If you want to start investing in cryptocurrencies we recommend that you do it with a demo account, which many brokers offer for free, such as eToro (see here eToro review).

eToro offers investors, from beginners to experts, a complete cryptocurrency trading experience, on a powerful yet easy to use platform.

With eToro you can build your ideal crypto wallet, trade a wide range of excellent cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency crosses, and follow the progress of each coin with advanced charts and analysis tools.

Don’t trade crypto alone. eToro is more than just a place to trade. Use the award-winning features of social trading to connect with over 20 million users around the world and find the best cryptocurrency traders to copy with CopyTrader ™.

By registering on the eToro website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as being able to count on the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical, and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out about eToro’s offer, visit the site https://www.etoro.com/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 62 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.

eToro (Europe) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC) with license number no. 109/10.

eToro (UK) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with license number FRN 583263.

eToro AUS Capital Limited is authorized by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to provide financial services under the Australian Financial Services License No. 491139.

eToro (Seychelles) Ltd. is authorized by the Financial Services Authority Seychelles (“FSAS”) to provide brokerage services under the Securities Act 2007 License no. SD076.