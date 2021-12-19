Could Shiba Inu still make its investors rich?

Since its launch in August 2020, Shiba Inu has turned a few pennies into millions of euros. Can it still make its investors rich? Some Shiba enthusiasts predict a $ 1 price tag by 2025. How much is this actually possible?

Despite the recent sell-off, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is still the 13th most valuable cryptocurrency in the world, with a market value of $ 17.42 billion. It’s impressive in itself, but the story becomes legend when you dig a little deeper. From 1 January 2021 to the maximum peak reached on 27 October, Shiba Inu generated a profit of over 121,000,000%! Yes, that’s not a mistake, this token has generated life-changing returns for investors who resisted during its bull run.

Very few (if any) assets have ever generated so much wealth in such a short time. And after that Shiba Inu has dropped 60% from its maximum, many investors are hoping for a repeat of the performance. Effectively, some Shiba supporters predict a token price of $ 1 by 2025. This implies another 3,000,000% upside from its current price of $ 0.0000317, which is relatively small compared to its historical performance.

But could Shiba Inu really reach $ 1 in 2025? Let’s try to understand it.

What makes the Shiba Inu valuable?

In August 2020, the pseudonym Ryoshi created Shiba Inu, co-opting the mascot popularized by Dogecoin. To this end, Shiba Inu has earned the reputation of ‘Dogecoin killer‘, a nickname Ryoshi attributes to its increased publicity and usefulness.

In particular, Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token, a type of smart contract built on the Ethereum blockchain. In theory, this makes it more functional than Dogecoin, because the token is compatible with the thriving ecosystem of applications of decentralized finance (DeFi) of Ethereum.

However, that compatibility hasn’t actually translated into usefulness. Shiba Inu has not been incorporated into popular DeFi protocols such as Aave or Compoundnor is it a widely accepted form of payment. In fact, there is very little you can do with the e token Shiba Inu’s rising price can be attributed to two things: aggressive social media marketing and brilliant branding.

In other words, with the rise of Dogecoin still fresh in the minds of cryptocurrency investors, a name like ‘Shiba Inu‘would surely have turned heads. Subsequently, the hype generated on social media platforms did the rest.

Is one dollar a realistic price target for Shiba?

Popularity is never a good long-term investment thesis, at least not without something more substantial to back it up. But in the short term, Shiba Inu is a perfect example of just how powerful popularity can be. That’s why some investors are still hoping it gets what Dogecoin has never been able to achieve – they want to see it cross the $ 1 threshold.

Unfortunately, that’s impossible. With a price tag of $ 1, the Shiba Inu’s market value would reach $ 550 trillion. For context, global gross domestic product – the value of all goods and services produced in any economy – is expected to reach $ 94 trillion in 2021 and $ 116 trillion by 2025. If the Shiba Inu really reached $ 1, it would be worth more. times more than the combined output of any economy in the world.

For this reason, I think investors should rule out that Shiba may actually have a dollar target in the near future.

Investing in Shiba today could be a good choice given the drop of more than 60% from its highs, but nothing can tell us for sure if prices will continue to fall. Perhaps the article “Shiba Inu. Bulls against Bears. Should you invest in the SHIB token?Some questions might clear up.

What is certain is that if you don’t want to take the risks associated with meme coins, you could ‘bet’ on better places to put your money. If what you are looking for is of invest in cryptocurrencies, there are valid alternatives but with the awareness that investing in cryptocurrencies always exposes you to the risk of loss, even in full, of the invested capital.

