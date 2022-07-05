Could Taron Egerton Play Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Gary “Eggsy” Unwin (Taron Egerton) in Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014). Image: Listal.com

Animal senses, accelerated healing factor, retractable claws, and an adamantium-covered skeleton in the world of PAPER HEROES. During a recent interview for The New York Times (https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/01/arts/television/taron-egerton-black-bird.html), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) said he had conversations with Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige on taking on the role of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), played by Hugh Jackman in the X-Men film franchise: “I don’t think it’s wrong to say that. I would be excited but I would also be worried, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I wonder if it would be very difficult for someone else to do it.

The actor-singer added, “Hopefully, if it happens, they will give me a chance.” Egerton and Jackman shared credits in the biopic Eddie the Eagle (Flying High, 2015), directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman). Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury in the MCU) was the villain Richmond Valentine in Kingsman: The Secret Service (Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014).

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Feige announced that Marvel Studios was developing a mutant movie, including the X-Men (https://deadline.com/2019/07/marvel-cinematic-universes-2019-comic-con -panel-live-1202649748/).

Patrick Stewart appeared as Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) (Spider-Man trilogy). He is the leader of the Illuminati on Earth-838 (Earth-838), a group that also includes Peggy Carter/Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Maria Rambeau/Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Blackagar Boltagon/Black Bolt (Anson Mount ) and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski).

Dates of the next films in the Marvel Studios MCU (United States): Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor: Love and Thunder, July 8, 2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), The Marvels (July 28, 2023), Fantastic Four (no date announced), untitled sequel to Deadpool (no date announced), untitled sequel to Captain America (no date announced). date announced), untitled sequel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (no date announced), Thunderbolts (no date announced), project produced by Scarlett Johansson (no date announced).

Marvel Studios series on the Disney+ streaming service: I Am Groot (August 10, 2022), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (She-Hulk: Defensora de Héroes, August 17, 2022), Untitled Halloween Special (October 2022), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 2022), Secret Invasion (no date announced), Armor Wars (no date announced), untitled Wakanda series (no date announced), the second season of Loki (no date announced), Echo (2023) , Agatha: House of Harkness (no date announced), Spider-Man: Freshman Year (no date announced), Marvel Zombies (no date announced), Destin Daniel Cretton untitled series (no date announced), Daredevil reboot (no date announced). date announced), Nova’s untitled series (no date announced).

