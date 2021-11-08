News

Could the cast do a Friends-style reunion?

written by Federica Marcucci

November 8, 2021

A Harry Potter cast reunion? It may not be a dream but reality.

We explain better. According to reports from The Sun to Daniel Radcliffe,
Rupert Grint and Emma Watson were offered a large sum of money by the Warner bosses for a reunion. A special that, again according to this source, should be shot at the end of this month.

It would be a style project Friends that would ride the wave of the success of the reunion of Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and the others. In fact, it is no coincidence that both franchises belong to the double W major.

The Harry Potter project seems to be still shrouded in complete secrecy but the studio bosses would be willing to pay pretty much anything to get the three boys back together in the same studio.

It is still too early to find out if this Harry Potter Reunion it will be done or not but of one thing we are sure: it could make all fans of the saga happy since years have passed since the last time the three were seen together. But not only that, this year marks the 20 years since the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in cinemas. So what better time than now for a reunion?

There is, however, some oddity in this rumor. As you well remember, the Friends reunion was announced months in advance, only to be postponed due to COVID-19. So why organize such a thing now and, what’s more, in such a hurry?

We just have to wait to find out more… keep following us for all the updates about it.

Would you be happy to see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson together for a Harry Potter Reunion?

