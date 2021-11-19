Could the Fifty Shades star enter the Marvel Universe? The revelation

We will see shortly Jamie Dornan among the protagonists of Belfast, the new film by Kenneth Branagh dedicated to his childhood, but everyone remembers him especially for the role of Christian grey, the millionaire protagonist of the trilogy Fifty shades, where she starred alongside the co-star Dakota Johnson. In the last few hours, however, the actor revealed that he was on the verge of entering theMarvel universe, and indeed, it does not at all exclude the possibility of obtaining a role in the MCU in the future.

Interviewed by CB, Jamie Dornan admitted he had a meeting with Kevin Feige to discuss his possible entry into one of the many franchises in the hands of Disney. It’s unclear what character Marvel had in mind, but according to the actor – who admitted he knows little or nothing about the superhero world – it’s possible there may still be room for him:

“I don’t know much about the Marvel and DC Universes. I haven’t seen many of their films. I don’t know enough. But the comic I loved when I was a kid was Ghost Rider and they made a film of it with Nicolas Cage. That was the only comic I liked. […] In any case, I think there are so many spin-offs and so many of those worlds that will come to light in the next few years. So maybe they still want us on board. “

Unfortunately, the actor has not revealed further details of the meeting with Marvel Studios. But it’s possible, given the extreme secrecy surrounding their projects, that Dornan himself didn’t know more about his potential role within the MCU. Or maybe, is he just trying to keep it under wraps in view of his real involvement in one of the next films? On the other hand, we must not forget that Branagh himself who chose him for Belfast is also the director of the first Thor, therefore, a name very dear to Feige.

What do you think about it? Would you like to see Jamie Dornan in the MCU? What role would you assign to the actor?

