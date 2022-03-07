Could the Keto Diet Help People With Multiple Sclerosis? -Consumer HealthNews

MONDAY, March 7, 2022 (American Heart Association News) — It’s past midnight, past your normal bedtime, and you’re just about to start watching your third straight episode of that cop drama or classic comedy. while sitting on the couch with a blanket.

Sounds like a comfortable way to wind down at night. Just try not to do it too long or too often, said Andrea LaCroix, distinguished professor and chief of the division of epidemiology at the University of California, San Diego.

“Is marathon TV bad? I’d like to say ‘No, it’s not bad,'” LaCroix said. “If you’re concerned about the cardiovascular effects of prolonged sitting, regardless of the reason you’re sitting, it’s important to understand the habit, or create the habit, of moving from time to time.”

A January article in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology that evaluated three earlier studies related to television viewing found a similar conclusion: Watching broadcasts for longer periods can increase the risk of developing blood clots.

Researching the impact of TV marathons on health is so new that a 2020 article in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, which evaluated 28 previous studies, found no consensus definition of the term ‘broadcasting’. television’, except for “watching several episodes of a television program in one sitting”.

The keyword could be “sit”, or do that too. Blood clots can form when something decreases or changes the flow of blood.

After nearly an hour of sitting, blood and fluid begin to pool in the legs, said Bethany Barone Gibbs, an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh who researches sedentary behavior and physical activity. The buildup leads to a reduction in flow and circulation, so blood pressure begins to rise to compensate for the return of blood to the heart.

LaCroix authored a 2019 study in the American Heart Association journal Circulation, which found that both high amounts of sedentary time and longer durations of that time were associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease in older women.

Another 2019 study in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that people who watch little or no television and who are very active live about 2.5 years longer without coronary heart disease, stroke, and heart failure than those who frequently watch television and were not active.

But it’s highly unlikely that TV viewing habits will change any time soon, given the proliferation of streaming services and the fascination with “all you can watch” menus offered by multiple TV seasons. Streaming giant Netflix said in 2016 that members prefer to finish an entire season in a week rather than watch an episode a week.

More people turned to streaming when stay-at-home guidelines were put in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago. According to a survey by Nielsen, a viewer statistics company, the average cumulative amount of time people in the US spent streaming shows each week during the second quarter of 2020 was 142.5 billion minutes, compared to 81.7 billion. of minutes during the same period in 2019.

The solution, Gibbs said, is to get up and take a break.

“You don’t have to get rid of TV entirely. You just have to split up your TV viewing,” Gibbs said. “Get up and do the dishes, put away the fresh laundry, or pack your lunch. Do something!”

Researchers are studying the ideal amount of time we can sit before taking a break. Gibbs suggested walking for a few minutes every hour and setting reminders on a smartwatch or activity tracker.

It also recommended assigning a time to turn off the screen in order to preserve a good night’s sleep and disable the option to automatically start the next episode on the streaming service.

LaCroix recommended standing up for intervals while watching TV or other typically stationary activities, such as talking on the phone. Drinking water or a cup of tea while she watches TV might also help because eventually she’ll have to break up the marathon with a trip to the bathroom.

“A lot of times, he gets up and starts doing something and doesn’t want to sit down right away,” LaCroix said. “The hardest part is just changing positions.”

American Heart Association News reports on heart and brain news. The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. American Heart Association, Inc. is the owner or copyright holder, and all rights are reserved. If you have a question or comment about this article, please email editor@heart.org.

By Genaro C. Armas