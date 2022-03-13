Could the Legendary Pokémon belonging to Purple be based on a lion? This is what this theory points to.

We have received some interesting information related to one of the most anticipated Switch titles. We are actually talking about Pokemon Scarlet and Purple.

At Pokémon Presents on February 27, we were shown for the first time the 9th generation along with the new region, which seems to be inspired by Spain. Taking this fact into account, a theory has emerged that is related to the Legendary Pokémon belonging to Pokémon Purple. Below we tell you more details.

Could the Legendary Pokémon belonging to Pokémon Purple be based on a lion?

Considering that the new region in which Pokémon Scarlet and Purple are developed is inspired by Spain, there seems to be a possibility that one of the two alleged Legendary Pokémon is based on a Lion.

This fact focuses on presence of a lion of the same color as that of the title on the flag of Spain and other outstanding shields in the country’s history. It should also be noted that other flags such as that of Castilla y León also present lions of these characteristics.

Would you currently highlight a Legendary Pokémon based on a lion?

Normally, legendary Pokémon tend to stand out for various reasons, including their appearance. Thus it might be strange thatafter having Solgaleo as one of the two protagonists of the 7th generation, a second Legendary Pokémon was inspired by a lion.

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

