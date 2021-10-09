Could the New Polkadot Update Boost Cryptocurrency?

Institutional and retail investor interest in Polkadot is increasing. One of the main events is Polkadot’s listing on EToro. The social trading platform will allow more traders to access this cryptocurrency. Unfortunately this offer is not yet present in the USA. This will certainly lead to an increase in trading volumes, with a possible appreciation of the listing.

Web3, Polkadot’s wallet platform, raised $ 2.35 million to offer additional wallet functionality by the end of November. With the development of NFTs, DotSama, combining Polkadot and Kusama, will make the cross-chain between the two networks compatible. This is to increase the trading volume of NFTs.

New update for the Polkadot network

The Polkadot blockchain does not stand still. In fact, the Polkastarter multichain IDO platform released the latest update last weekend, in order to increase the inclusion of the Polkadot community. The update will allow users, through the staking and IDO farming options, to be able to achieve returns.

Polkaster will allow cross-chain projects to take advantage of a platform to raise funds for investment. It has already raised $ 11 million since Monday. In addition to this is added the release of the DAO governance framework by the aggregator DeFi Dot.Finance.

This will allow investors to vote. This will be allowed for those with 2,500 PINK tokens. They will be able to decide on the future strategy of the platform, which could lead to an increase in on-chain activity and support the price of Polkadot.

Polkadot Technical Analysis: What Levels To Keep An Eye On

Loading... Advertisements

Polkadot’s price in recent weeks has been wedged between two Fibonacci levels at $ 38.85 and $ 26.78. From observing the 9 and 21 period averages, after bouncing near $ 13.7068, the fastest average cross occurred in the week of August 23, giving a good signal of entry.

Keep reading

The price was affected by the $ 38.8556 level, using it as resistance. The price then retreats to test the 21-period average, which proved to be dynamic support. The current price of $ 33.704, with the breakout of resistance, can point to a May high at $ 49.64.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: