Could the New Polkadot Update Boost Cryptocurrency?

New update for the Polkadot network

The Polkadot blockchain does not stand still. In fact, the Polkastarter multichain IDO platform released the latest update last weekend, in order to increase the inclusion of the Polkadot community. The update will allow users, through the staking and IDO farming options, to be able to achieve returns.

Polkaster will allow cross-chain projects to take advantage of a platform to raise funds for investment. It has already raised $ 11 million since Monday. In addition to this is added the release of the DAO governance framework by the aggregator DeFi Dot.Finance.

This will allow investors to vote. This will be allowed for those with 2,500 PINK tokens. They will be able to decide on the future strategy of the platform, which could lead to an increase in on-chain activity and support the price of Polkadot.