Could the price of Bitcoin follow an eventual stock market crash?

2009 was marked by both the genesis of Bitcoin and the start of an unprecedented bull market in the United States, almost uninterrupted since then. However, rumors of a possible crash are always present and have become even more insistent recently.

The stock market continues to rise today, supported by an unprecedented amount of government support. But now that quantitative easing policies are no longer implemented, is it justified to speak of a stock market crash?

If so, this could bring bad news for Bitcoin (BTC): on the other hand, there are undeniable signs of a strong correlation between Bitcoin and stocks. So what could happen to cryptocurrencies if US stocks plummet?

How likely is a stock market crash?

Taking cryptocurrencies out of the equation, the growing speculation that a crash is imminent has a grain of truth. In June, the reported US inflation rate is significantly higher than expected. Meanwhile, the government has continued to issue bonds and accumulate more debt, to the point where there is now talk of raising the debt ceiling.

The justification for this is, of course, the implementation of aid to counter the ongoing pandemic. The government is injecting money into the economy when other signals, such as US stock prices, indicate that this aid is not really needed. US housing markets are also on the rise, while the Federal Reserve has already expressed concern that investors are becoming increasingly reckless, referring to interest in meme stocks and cryptocurrencies as case in point.

This flow of money injected into the economy will have to stop at some point, leading to justifiable speculation that a collapse could be the inevitable consequence. Michäel van de Poppe, Cointelegraph columnist and full-time trader, believes that “the expectations of a heavy correction are justified“, adding:

“The chances of a collapse [del mercato azionario] they are increasing day by day, as the markets are expanding strongly, not just in stocks. Real estate markets are also showing similar signs. […] The market is entering a bubble phase, created by an insane amount of money injection by the Fed, through which the middle class is crushed ”.

Toya Zhang, marketing manager at AAX exchange, agrees that a crash is imminent, but urges caution in trying to predict timing. “Given how common stock market declines are and the fact that the market is somewhat overvalued, I think there is a reasonably high probability of a decline.”, Zhang said. “No one can say exactly when that will happen, though.”

Related for now, but until when?

The question is: In March 2020, how much were market recoveries in both cryptocurrencies and the stock market correlated? Most equity market analysts were surprised at how steep and overwhelming the recovery has been. However, the fact that the S&P 500 is heavily influenced by tech companies explains a lot, given how quickly the world has gone digital.

But in the crypto sector, the narrative was somewhat different. In the absence of any other explanation for the cryptocurrency market crash, most people were surprised that Bitcoin had behaved in a way that seemed to mirror equities. After all, the assumption had always been that BTC was unrelated and would act as a hedge against more traditional asset types, such as stocks and precious metals.

Based on the most recent experience, history would suggest that if equity markets were to collapse in 2021, cryptocurrency markets would follow. An alternative scenario would see the stock market crash with investors immediately transferring funds into cryptocurrencies, but that seems somewhat unlikely. Cryptocurrencies still have a reputation for being a notoriously volatile asset, untested as a safe haven in a financial crisis.

However, what happens after the crash may make the discussion of market correlations more interesting. What if, this time, the stock markets didn’t go into automatic recovery mode? This scenario is a reasonable assumption given that the effect of the pandemic is now priced in the markets and there is far less uncertainty than in the first quarter of last year.

What would BTC do in the event of a long flat or even bearish period in US equities? The most powerful premise for the “Bitcoin is not related to stocks” argument is that Bitcoin has its own market cycles – related to halving – that dictate its price movements in a much more convincing way than any external economic force. Looking at it through this lens, it could be assumed that regardless of whether equity markets recovered after March 2020, BTC would still have reached new all-time highs.

Despite this, prices struggled to stay within the stock-to-flow model over the summer. developed from Plan₿. The recent rally has put the model back on track, keeping prices in line for a significant sustainable recovery. So even if a hypothetical stock market crash were to wreak havoc in cryptocurrencies, BTC’s market cycle forecast data would indicate that the quintessential digital currency could eventually make a comeback despite heavy corrections.

A struggle of opposing forces

Should a short-term collapse occur, available historical evidence indicates that Bitcoin’s price will only follow. Assuming this happens in 2021, what happens next could become a struggle between Bitcoin’s market cycles and the effects of a prolonged economic downturn.

However, assuming the effect of the former can outweigh that of the latter, it would make Bitcoin attractive as a safe haven (in the absence of many other alternatives). If all else is correcting, BTC would just have to hold its value to be of interest to investors. But let’s assume that Bitcoin’s halving cycle proves to be able to completely nullify the effect of a prolonged market downturn. If so, BTC could become one of the only assets to offer the opportunity for significant returns during a recession.

Sean Rach, co-founder of Hi, Non-profit blockchain services company believes cryptocurrencies will eventually become an attractive asset for alpha seekers. “The growing dissatisfaction with the financial system, as well as the history of all fiat currencies, means that the search for alternatives remains a positive factor for the growth of the cryptocurrency markets.”Rach said. Meanwhile, Mati Greenspan, founder and CEO of the consulting firm Quantum Economics, told Cointelegraph:

“In the short history of the ‘crypto asset class’, the token market has largely moved in line with other risk assets such as stocks and commodities. They tend to react particularly well to central bank printing of money. However, there is much more room for growth in cryptocurrencies as the sector is in the early development stage. So even if we see stocks peaking, I don’t think it will have any lasting impact on digital assets. “

Ultimately, it’s worth remembering that crashes are short-term events. They can be painful, but the long-term perspective is where things get most interesting. Suppose stocks end in a sustained downtrend as the macro economy recovers. If so, it could easily turn into an opportunity for investors to make a deal once cryptocurrencies hit their lows. Therefore, while a short-term correlation might be difficult to avoid, there is every chance that cryptocurrencies could thwart the markets in the long term.