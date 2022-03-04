Could the real Mary Jane Watson stand up in another crossover? – Spoiler Time

Not even looking for excuses can you find a flaw in this geek treat: Spider-Man No Way Home completely stole our hearts by putting all three in the same story peter parker that we have known in contemporary cinema. THANKS A LOT! However, there was a “trash in our hearts” due to the absence of a very important character in the life of one of the 3 arachnids. The absolute and incomparable mary jane watson (who apparently does not even correspond to the MJ of the current MCU) did not appear in no coming homeand in truth we are very sorry not to see a mature Kirsten Dunst (despite the fact that she discarded herself months before due to her age… she is beautiful, never say that!).

Well, according to dunst our old comic hearts must not lose hope yet. when chatting with dead linecommented something very moving, when asked again about the beloved MJ that she played in the movies sam raimi: “There’s still time. I mean, and listen up: NO ONE has asked me anything, but I think if this multiverse keeps going on and on, I think something like this could happen. But I don’t know anything, for the record.” Why is this so important and hopeful? For the change of attitude in the actress. Let us remember that, although the production of top gun He insisted a lot on him to return to the sequel, Kelly McGillis He flatly refused, alleging that, at his 64 years and not aging “Hollywood style, your charlotte” would not be the one that people would want to see. A shame.

But dunst changed his mind from a similar thought, so it is possible thatand Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios take your comment into account and see it… why not? Even with a Gwen Stacy resurrected, reinterpreted by Emma Stone! Anyway, let’s cross our fingers that this beautiful spider-verse continues to grow, as we patiently await the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next March 22 in digital and the April 12th in DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra-HD formats.

